10 Highest Grossing K-pop tours of 2023

BLACKPINK's formidable touring revenue of 148 million USD with their BORN PINK World Tour, solidified their unparalleled position as a dominant force on the global stage.

SOURCE: YG Entertainment

BTS' SUGA amassed a remarkable 57 million USD with his solo endeavor, the D-DAY Tour, highlighting both his individual success and BTS' members' formidable solo talents

SOURCE: SUGA’s Instagram

TWICE's enthralling shows propelled them to third place, securing a commendable 54 million USD in revenue.

SOURCE: JYP Entertainment

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ACT: Sweet Mirage tour that began in March amassed the rising K-pop stars a 47 million USD revenue taking them to the Billboard’s list

SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC

SEVENTEEN embarked on their FOLLOW Tour in July 2023 and are scheduled to conclude it in January 2024. While being on tour, they’ve made a historical revenue of 43 million USD

SOURCE: PLEDIS Entertainment

ENHYPEN, like their label mates SEVENTEEN went on their FATE World Tour in July and are yet to conclude it. The 4th gen septet has already amassed revenue worth 33 million USD 

SOURCE: BELIFT LAB

JYP’s leading boygroup, Stray Kids successfully wrapped up two tours in 2023; Maniac World Tour and 5-Star Dome Tour. This brought them 16 million USD revenue

SOURCE: JYP Entertainment

ATEEZ displayed their growing influence, earning an impressive 14 million USD, marking K-pop's expanding global impact through their distinct music and captivating stage presence.

SOURCE: KQ Entertainment

K-pop’s best performers with hits like UNFORGIVEN and Anti- Fragile, LE SSERAFIM earned a substantial amount of revenue from their FLAME RISES tour, summing to 8 million USD

SOURCE: Source Music

NCT DREAM, despite a lower position, made an impact with 7 million USD in earnings, signifying the changing K-pop landscape and newer acts making significant strides

SOURCE: Source Music

