Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 14, 2023

Entertainment

10 Highest-Grossing
K-pop Tours Released by Billboard

BLACKPINK, the sole Asian act in the all-genre top 10, dominated American arenas and European stages

Image: YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK

SUGA of BTS fame embarked on a solo arena tour in the U.S. and Asia, breaking records and earning over $9 million

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

SUGA

TWICE's global tour hit 18 markets, consistently grossing over $2 million per show, including stadium performances in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York

Image: JYP Entertainment.

TWICE

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's international tour, spanning Los Angeles to Osaka, amassed over $40 million in ticket sales

Image: Big Hit Music.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

SEVENTEEN played stadiums across Asia, accumulating over $40 million in ticket sales in markets like Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Seoul

SEVENTEEN

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

ENHYPEN's year-long tour included a successful start in Japan, selling 17,000 tickets over two nights in Nagoya

Image: Belift Lab.

ENHYPEN

Stray Kids sold over 100,000 tickets across Atlanta, Fort Worth, Los Angeles, and Sydney

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Stray Kids

ATEEZ played to sold-out crowds across Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia

Image: KQ Entertainment.

ATEEZ

LE SSERAFIM built their Asian base, posting seven-figure grosses in Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and other Japanese and Korean markets

Image: Mystic Story.

LE SSERAFIM

NCT DREAM reported stellar results touring in North America and Europe throughout 2023

Image: SM Entertainment.

NCT DREAM

