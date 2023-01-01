10 Highest-Grossing
K-pop Tours Released by Billboard
BLACKPINK, the sole Asian act in the all-genre top 10, dominated American arenas and European stages
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK
SUGA of BTS fame embarked on a solo arena tour in the U.S. and Asia, breaking records and earning over $9 million
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
SUGA
TWICE's global tour hit 18 markets, consistently grossing over $2 million per show, including stadium performances in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE
TOMORROW X TOGETHER's international tour, spanning Los Angeles to Osaka, amassed over $40 million in ticket sales
Image: Big Hit Music.
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
SEVENTEEN played stadiums across Asia, accumulating over $40 million in ticket sales in markets like Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Seoul
SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
ENHYPEN's year-long tour included a successful start in Japan, selling 17,000 tickets over two nights in Nagoya
Image: Belift Lab.
ENHYPEN
Stray Kids sold over 100,000 tickets across Atlanta, Fort Worth, Los Angeles, and Sydney
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Stray Kids
ATEEZ played to sold-out crowds across Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia
Image: KQ Entertainment.
ATEEZ
LE SSERAFIM built their Asian base, posting seven-figure grosses in Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and other Japanese and Korean markets
Image: Mystic Story.
LE SSERAFIM
NCT DREAM reported stellar results touring in North America and Europe throughout 2023
Image: SM Entertainment.
NCT DREAM