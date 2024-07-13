Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

ENTERTAINMENT

july 13, 2024

10 highest-grossing Punjabi Films overseas

Diljit Dosanjh's latest release Jatt and Juliet 3 performed very well in foreign markets, topping the chart with a collection of USD 5.90M. It is likely to cross USD 7M by the end of its theatrical run 

Jatt and Juliet 3

Image: IMDb

Carry on Jatta 3 has now slipped to 2nd spot. It had collected a lifetime Box office of USD 5.70M overseas 

 Carry on Jatta 3

Image: IMDb

Mastaney secured the third position with a box office collection of USD 5.20M in foreign markets 

 Mastaney

Image: IMDb

The 2020 released sequel had collected USD 4.75M in overseas markets. It is resting at the 4th position 

 Chal Mera Putt 2

Image: IMDb

The 2014 released movie Chaar Sahibzade manages its grip on the fifth position with a box office collection of USD 4.10M internationally 

Chaar Sahibzade

Image: IMDb

Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sonam Bajwa starrer Honsla Rakh performed well overseas and collected a sum of USD 4.00M. It is now resting at the sixth position 

Image: IMDb

Honsla Rakh 

The fictional take on Amar Singh Chamkila's life earned USD 3.55M in overseas markets. It is the 7th highest-grosser of Punjabi cinema internationally 

Jodi

Image: IMDb

The 2019 movie minted a sum of USD 3.30M internationally. It is now resting at the 8th spot 

Chal Mera Putt

Image: IMDb

It had collected USD 2.85M in foreign markets and managed to make it into the top 10 highest-grosser of Punjabi cinema

 Chhalla Mud Ke Nhi Aya

Image: IMDb

Carry On Jatta 2 is the 10th highest-grossing Punjabi film in overseas locations with a strong box office of USD 2.65M

Carry on Jatta 2

Image: IMDb

