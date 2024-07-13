10 highest-grossing Punjabi Films overseas

Diljit Dosanjh's latest release Jatt and Juliet 3 performed very well in foreign markets, topping the chart with a collection of USD 5.90M. It is likely to cross USD 7M by the end of its theatrical run
Carry on Jatta 3 has now slipped to 2nd spot. It had collected a lifetime Box office of USD 5.70M overseas
Mastaney secured the third position with a box office collection of USD 5.20M in foreign markets
The 2020 released sequel had collected USD 4.75M in overseas markets. It is resting at the 4th position
The 2014 released movie Chaar Sahibzade manages its grip on the fifth position with a box office collection of USD 4.10M internationally
Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sonam Bajwa starrer Honsla Rakh performed well overseas and collected a sum of USD 4.00M. It is now resting at the sixth position
The fictional take on Amar Singh Chamkila's life earned USD 3.55M in overseas markets. It is the 7th highest-grosser of Punjabi cinema internationally
The 2019 movie minted a sum of USD 3.30M internationally. It is now resting at the 8th spot
It had collected USD 2.85M in foreign markets and managed to make it into the top 10 highest-grosser of Punjabi cinema
Carry On Jatta 2 is the 10th highest-grossing Punjabi film in overseas locations with a strong box office of USD 2.65M