Jan 11, 2022
10 Highest-paid Bollywood actresses
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is the highest-paid Bollywood actress who charges around Rs. 15 to 30 crore for a movie
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Kangana Ranaut
Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut ranks second in the list who commands over Rs. 15 to 27 crore for every project
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Desi girl Priyanka Chopra earns around Rs. 14 to 23 crore from every movie
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a well-known actress in B-town who demands a fee of over Rs. 12 to 18 crore for a movie
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Katrina Kaif
The diva is the fifth highest-paid Bollywood actress who earns Rs. 15 to 21 crore for a movie
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Shradhha Kapoor
Shraddha is an extremely talented actress and a brilliant dancer who takes Rs. 7 to 12 crore for a movie
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Alia Bhatt
One of the most accomplished Bollywood actresses, Alia Bhatt seeks Rs. 10 to 15 crore per film
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan is one of the most renowned actresses, who combines both elegance and talent, charges around Rs. 8 to 14 crore for every film
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Anushka Sharma
A self-made star, Anushka Sharma who is a producer as well as an actress is paid Rs. 8 to 12 crore for every film
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
The fashionista of Bollywood Sonam Kapoor demands a fee of over Rs. 10 crore for every film she signs
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
