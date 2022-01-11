 Entertainment

Priya Nagpal

Jan 11, 2022

10 Highest-paid Bollywood actresses

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is the highest-paid Bollywood actress who charges around Rs. 15 to 30 crore for a movie

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Kangana Ranaut

Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut ranks second in the list who commands over Rs. 15 to 27 crore for every project

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra earns around Rs. 14 to 23 crore from every movie

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a well-known actress in B-town who demands a fee of over Rs. 12 to 18 crore for a movie

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Katrina Kaif

The diva is the fifth highest-paid Bollywood actress who earns Rs. 15 to 21 crore for a movie

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Shradhha Kapoor

Shraddha is an extremely talented actress and a brilliant dancer who takes Rs. 7 to 12 crore for a movie

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Alia Bhatt

One of the most accomplished Bollywood actresses, Alia Bhatt seeks Rs. 10 to 15 crore per film

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is one of the most renowned actresses, who combines both elegance and talent, charges around Rs. 8 to 14 crore for every film

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Anushka Sharma

A self-made star, Anushka Sharma who is a producer as well as an actress is paid Rs. 8 to 12 crore for every film

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The fashionista of Bollywood Sonam Kapoor demands a fee of over Rs. 10 crore for every film she signs

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

