Priyanshi Shah
Sports
july 22, 2024
10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2024
Andy Reid, the top-paid NFL coach, has been with the Chiefs since 2013 and led them to three Super Bowl wins
Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
Image Credits: Getty
Sean Payton, who previously led the New Orleans Saints to a Super Bowl victory in 2009, joined the Denver Broncos in 2023
Sean Payton, Denver Broncos
Image Credits: Getty
Jim Harbaugh returned to the NFL in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers after leading Michigan to a national championship
Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers
Image Credits: Getty
The youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl, Sean McVay, has been with the Rams since 2017
Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams
Image Credits: Getty
Mike Tomlin has been the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2007, winning a Super Bowl in his second season
Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers
Image Credits: Getty
John Harbaugh, leading the Baltimore Ravens since 2008, won a Super Bowl with them in 2012
Image Credits: Getty
John Harbaugh. Baltimore Ravens
Kyle Shanahan, renowned for his offensive strategies, has been the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers since 2017
Image Credits: Getty
Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
Dough Pederson, a former NFL quarterback, led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl win in 2017
Dough Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Image Credits: Getty
Sean McDermott, now head coach of the Buffalo Bills, started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles
Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills
Image Credits: Getty
Nick Sirianni, the Eagles head coach since 2021, quickly led the team to the playoffs in his first season, and to the Super Bowl in his second
Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles
Image Credits: Getty
