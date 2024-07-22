Heading 3

10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2024

Andy Reid, the top-paid NFL coach, has been with the Chiefs since 2013 and led them to three Super Bowl wins

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Sean Payton, who previously led the New Orleans Saints to a Super Bowl victory in 2009, joined the Denver Broncos in 2023

Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Jim Harbaugh returned to the NFL in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers after leading Michigan to a national championship

Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers

The youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl, Sean McVay, has been with the Rams since 2017

Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Mike Tomlin has been the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2007, winning a Super Bowl in his second season

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

John Harbaugh, leading the Baltimore Ravens since 2008, won a Super Bowl with them in 2012

John Harbaugh. Baltimore Ravens

Kyle Shanahan, renowned for his offensive strategies, has been the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers since 2017

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Dough Pederson, a former NFL quarterback, led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl win in 2017

Dough Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Sean McDermott, now head coach of the Buffalo Bills, started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles

Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

Nick Sirianni, the Eagles head coach since 2021, quickly led the team to the playoffs in his first season, and to the Super Bowl in his second

Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

