 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

 December 09, 2023

10 Highest rated films of all time

It is a cult classic Hollywood film which is ruling the charts with 9.3 IMDb rating

 The Shawshank Redemption 

It's a Bible for all the gangster dramas of the world cinema. The Godfather stands at second spot with 9.2 IMDb rating

 The Godfather

With 9.0 IMDb rating, Christopher Nolan's superhero film The Dark Knight is at number three

The Dark Knight

The Godfather Part 2 takes the fourth position with 9.0 IMDb rating

The Godfather 2

The 1957 released film took over the fifth spot with 9.0 IMDb rating

 12 Angry Men

Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List secured position no. 6 with 9.0 IMDb rating

Schindler's List

The period-drama managed to take over spot number 7 with 9.0 IMDb rating

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction is ruling at number 8 with 8.9 IMDb rating

Pulp Fiction

 Inception 

Christopher Nolan's mind-bending sci-fi movie, Inception is at number 9 with 8.8 IMDb rating

Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump took over the tenth spot with 8.8 IMDb rating 

 Forrest Gump

