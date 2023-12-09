Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 09, 2023
10 Highest rated films of all time
It is a cult classic Hollywood film which is ruling the charts with 9.3 IMDb rating
The Shawshank Redemption
It's a Bible for all the gangster dramas of the world cinema. The Godfather stands at second spot with 9.2 IMDb rating
The Godfather
With 9.0 IMDb rating, Christopher Nolan's superhero film The Dark Knight is at number three
The Dark Knight
The Godfather Part 2 takes the fourth position with 9.0 IMDb rating
The Godfather 2
The 1957 released film took over the fifth spot with 9.0 IMDb rating
12 Angry Men
Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List secured position no. 6 with 9.0 IMDb rating
Schindler's List
The period-drama managed to take over spot number 7 with 9.0 IMDb rating
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction is ruling at number 8 with 8.9 IMDb rating
Pulp Fiction
Inception
Christopher Nolan's mind-bending sci-fi movie, Inception is at number 9 with 8.8 IMDb rating
Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump took over the tenth spot with 8.8 IMDb rating
Forrest Gump
