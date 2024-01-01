10 highest-rated K-dramas of 2024 so far
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
Wonderful World: A mother embarks on a quest for vengeance after her son’s death, unraveling a gripping thriller filled with emotional depth
Image: MBC
Queen of Tears: A heartwarming rom-com about a couple overcoming life’s challenges, finding love and laughter along the way
Image: tvN
A Shop for Killers: A unique blend of comedy and crime, following a quirky shop owner who gets entangled in unexpected adventures
Image: Disney+
Wedding Impossible: A romantic drama about a wedding planner’s unexpected love story, navigating through life’s twists and turns
Image: tvN
Flex X Cop: An action-packed series about a cop with extraordinary abilities, fighting crime and uncovering secrets
Image: SBS
Marry My Husband: A touching story of love and redemption, as a couple navigates through their past and present
Image: tvN
The Impossible Heir: A historical drama about a prince’s struggle for the throne, filled with intrigue and power plays
Image: Disney+
Captivating the King: A political thriller set in the royal court, where power and loyalty are tested
Image: tvN
Doctor Slump: A medical rom-com about doctors finding love amidst the chaos of their demanding careers
Image: JTBC
Gyeongseong Creature Part 2: A supernatural thriller set in the 1940s, where dark forces and human courage collide
Image: Netflix