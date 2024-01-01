Heading 3

august 22, 2024

10 highest-rated K-dramas of 2024 so far

Pujya Doss

Wonderful World: A mother embarks on a quest for vengeance after her son’s death, unraveling a gripping thriller filled with emotional depth


Image:  MBC

Queen of Tears: A heartwarming rom-com about a couple overcoming life’s challenges, finding love and laughter along the way


Image: tvN

A Shop for Killers: A unique blend of comedy and crime, following a quirky shop owner who gets entangled in unexpected adventures


Image: Disney+ 

Wedding Impossible: A romantic drama about a wedding planner’s unexpected love story, navigating through life’s twists and turns


Image: tvN

Flex X Cop: An action-packed series about a cop with extraordinary abilities, fighting crime and uncovering secrets


Image: SBS

Marry My Husband: A touching story of love and redemption, as a couple navigates through their past and present


Image: tvN

The Impossible Heir: A historical drama about a prince’s struggle for the throne, filled with intrigue and power plays


Image: Disney+

Captivating the King: A political thriller set in the royal court, where power and loyalty are tested


Image: tvN

Doctor Slump: A medical rom-com about doctors finding love amidst the chaos of their demanding careers


Image: JTBC

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2: A supernatural thriller set in the 1940s, where dark forces and human courage collide


Image: Netflix

