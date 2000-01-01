10 Highest-Rated K-dramas of All Time
This was the highest-rated K-drama that aired in the year 2020. This is about a married wife and husband who cheat on each other leaving viewers down a dark path full of drama
The World of the Married
Image: JTBC
This is a drama referring to elite universities in South Korea. It hones in on the lives of upper-class elites that will do anything to get their kids into these universities
SKY Castle
Image: JTBC
This is a high-rated drama that takes place in Seoul as the backdrop where the lead gets into a matter of life or death that puts the entire women's dorm at risk
Snowdrop
Image: JTBC
This is the drama that aired in 2019, which has both South Korea and North Korea as the backdrop showing the differences between them
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
This is a drama that talks about a quiet kid with a school backdrop. It delivers a raw yet captivating story
Extracurricular
Image: Netflix
This is a supernatural drama that talks about the alien who fell onto eart 400 years before the events of series
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS TV
This is one of the most recognizable K-dramas that was released in the early 2000s and was the reason for the widespread of dramas
Image: KBS
Boys Over Flowers
This is a historical drama set in the period before the Korean Penunsial colonization in the 1870s. It gives a glimpse of South Korean culture and the empire
Image: tvN
Mr. Sunshine
Also known as the famous drama Goblin that talks about the lonely Goblin who is in search of his bride to be mortal again
Guardian: The Great and Lonely God
Image: tvN
This is another famous drama that was released in the year 2006 about a girl who disguises herself as a boy to get a job
Coffee Prince
Image: MBC