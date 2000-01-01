Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 26, 2023

Entertainment

10 Highest-Rated K-dramas of All Time 

This was the highest-rated K-drama that aired in the year 2020. This is about a married wife and husband who cheat on each other leaving viewers down a dark path full of drama

The World of the Married

Image: JTBC

 This is a drama referring to elite universities in South Korea. It hones in on the lives of upper-class elites that will do anything to get their kids into these universities

SKY Castle

Image: JTBC

This is a high-rated drama that takes place in Seoul as the backdrop where the lead gets into a matter of life or death that puts the entire women's dorm at risk

Snowdrop

Image: JTBC

This is the drama that aired in 2019, which has both South Korea and North Korea as the backdrop showing the differences between them 

Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

This is a drama that talks about a quiet kid with a school backdrop. It delivers a raw yet captivating story

Extracurricular 

Image: Netflix

This is a supernatural drama that talks about the alien who fell onto eart 400 years before the events of series

My Love from the Star

Image: SBS TV

This is one of the most recognizable K-dramas that was released in the early 2000s and was the reason for the widespread of dramas

Image: KBS

Boys Over Flowers

This is a historical drama set in the period before the Korean Penunsial colonization in the 1870s. It gives a glimpse of South Korean culture and the empire

Image: tvN

Mr. Sunshine

Also known as the famous drama Goblin that talks about the lonely Goblin who is in search of his bride to be mortal again

Guardian: The Great and Lonely God

Image:  tvN

This is another famous drama that was released in the year 2006 about a girl who disguises herself as a boy to get a job

Coffee Prince

Image: MBC

