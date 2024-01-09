Heading 3

January 09, 2024

10 highest-rated Martin Scorsese films

Much acclaimed crime-drama Goodfellas starring Robert De Niro topped the chart with 8.7 ratings on IMDb 

Goodfellas 

Leonardo Di Caprio’s crime thriller, The Departed, took the 2nd spot with 8.5 IMDb ratings 

The Departed 

Another Leonardo Di Caprio starrer took the 3rd spot. The biopic of Jordan Belfort got immense love from the audience, along with 8.2 IMDb ratings

The Wolf of Wall Street 

Cult Classic neo-noir psychological thriller Taxi Driver is at the 4th spot with 8.2 ratings on IMDb 

Taxi Driver

Another mind-bending mystery thriller directed by Martin Scorsese, Shutter Island took the 5th spot with 8.2 ratings 

Shutter Island

The 1995 released Casino starring Robert De Niro managed to take the 6th spot with 8.2 IMDb ratings 

Casino

Based on the memoir of boxing Champion Jake LaMotta, Raging Bull secured the 7th spot with an 8.1 IMDb rating 

Raging Bull

Hailed as one of the greatest documentary concert films ever made, The Last Waltz took a rating of 8.1 and secured the 8th spot

The Last Waltz 

Killers of the Flower Moon

Recently released, Killers Of The Flower Moon won much love from the audience and grabbed the IMDb ratings of 8.0, securing the 9th spot 

Starring great legends- Robert De Niro and Al Pacino together, The Irishman took the 10th spot with 7.8 IMDb rating 

The Irishman

