Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 09, 2024
10 highest-rated Martin Scorsese films
Much acclaimed crime-drama Goodfellas starring Robert De Niro topped the chart with 8.7 ratings on IMDb
Goodfellas
Image: IMDb
Leonardo Di Caprio’s crime thriller, The Departed, took the 2nd spot with 8.5 IMDb ratings
Image: IMDb
The Departed
Another Leonardo Di Caprio starrer took the 3rd spot. The biopic of Jordan Belfort got immense love from the audience, along with 8.2 IMDb ratings
The Wolf of Wall Street
Image: IMDb
Cult Classic neo-noir psychological thriller Taxi Driver is at the 4th spot with 8.2 ratings on IMDb
Taxi Driver
Image: IMDb
Another mind-bending mystery thriller directed by Martin Scorsese, Shutter Island took the 5th spot with 8.2 ratings
Shutter Island
Image: IMDb
The 1995 released Casino starring Robert De Niro managed to take the 6th spot with 8.2 IMDb ratings
Casino
Image: IMDb
Based on the memoir of boxing Champion Jake LaMotta, Raging Bull secured the 7th spot with an 8.1 IMDb rating
Raging Bull
Image: IMDb
Hailed as one of the greatest documentary concert films ever made, The Last Waltz took a rating of 8.1 and secured the 8th spot
The Last Waltz
Image: IMDb
Killers of the Flower Moon
Image: IMDb
Recently released, Killers Of The Flower Moon won much love from the audience and grabbed the IMDb ratings of 8.0, securing the 9th spot
Starring great legends- Robert De Niro and Al Pacino together, The Irishman took the 10th spot with 7.8 IMDb rating
The Irishman
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.