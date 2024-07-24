Heading 3

 Sanjukta Choudhury

Entertainment

JULY 24, 2024

10 highest-rated movies on IMDb 


IMDb Rating: 9.3
An inspirational tale of resilience in which a wrongfully accused man develops a lifelong friendship with a fellow inmate in a prison

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Image: IMDb

IMDb Rating: 9.2
A mafia patriarch decides to transfer control of his empire to his reluctant son in this action-packed crime movie

Image: IMDb

The Godfather (1972)

IMDb Rating: 9.0
In this renowned and legendary movie, Batman confronts the Joker, a criminal mastermind who causes havoc in the Gotham City 

Image: IMDb

 The Dark Knight (2008)

IMDb Rating: 9.0
A second installment in the legendary trilogy, this movie follows the early life and career of Vito Corleone in the 1910s, and his son Michael's journey in the underworld in the 1950s

The Godfather: Part II (1974)

Image: IMDb

IMDb Rating: 9.0
In this timeless and epic saga, a jury deliberates a defendant's guilt or innocence on the basis of reasonable doubt 

 12 Angry Men (1957)

Image: IMDb

IMDb Rating: 9.0
Follows the heartbreaking story of Oskar Schindler, who saved the lives of more than a thousand Jews during the Holocaust

 Schindler's List (1993)

Image: IMDb

IMDb Rating: 9.0
A legendary story depicting the final showdown between the forces of good and evil fighting for possession of Middle-earth

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Image: IMDb

IMDb Rating: 8.9
A classic tale of violence and crime, capturing the lives of two mafia hitmen, a boxer, a gangster's wife, and a pair of robbers, whose lives collide amidst the events of the underworld

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Image: IMDb

IMDb Rating: 8.9
In this epic fantasy adventure movie, a demure hobbit embarks on a journey with his friends to destroy a powerful ring with mysterious powers

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Image: IMDb

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

Image: IMDb

IMDb Rating: 8.8
A bounty hunting hustle brings two men in an uneasy alliance, as they battle against a fugitive in the quest to find a fortune in gold

