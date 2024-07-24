10 highest-rated movies on IMDb 

IMDb Rating: 9.3 An inspirational tale of resilience in which a wrongfully accused man develops a lifelong friendship with a fellow inmate in a prison
The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
IMDb Rating: 9.2 A mafia patriarch decides to transfer control of his empire to his reluctant son in this action-packed crime movie
The Godfather (1972)
IMDb Rating: 9.0 In this renowned and legendary movie, Batman confronts the Joker, a criminal mastermind who causes havoc in the Gotham City
The Dark Knight (2008)
IMDb Rating: 9.0 A second installment in the legendary trilogy, this movie follows the early life and career of Vito Corleone in the 1910s, and his son Michael's journey in the underworld in the 1950s
The Godfather: Part II (1974)
IMDb Rating: 9.0 In this timeless and epic saga, a jury deliberates a defendant's guilt or innocence on the basis of reasonable doubt
12 Angry Men (1957)
IMDb Rating: 9.0 Follows the heartbreaking story of Oskar Schindler, who saved the lives of more than a thousand Jews during the Holocaust
Schindler's List (1993)
IMDb Rating: 9.0 A legendary story depicting the final showdown between the forces of good and evil fighting for possession of Middle-earth
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
IMDb Rating: 8.9 A classic tale of violence and crime, capturing the lives of two mafia hitmen, a boxer, a gangster's wife, and a pair of robbers, whose lives collide amidst the events of the underworld
Pulp Fiction (1994)
IMDb Rating: 8.9 In this epic fantasy adventure movie, a demure hobbit embarks on a journey with his friends to destroy a powerful ring with mysterious powers
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)
IMDb Rating: 8.8 A bounty hunting hustle brings two men in an uneasy alliance, as they battle against a fugitive in the quest to find a fortune in gold