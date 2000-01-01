Alia’s number 8 mangalsutra
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia’s sleek mangalsutra features hubby Ranbir’s lucky number 8. Interestingly it also signifies ‘infinity’
No bridal bun
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia gave her bridal look a new twist by keeping her hair open, unlike the usual brides who tie their hair in a bun
Alia had butterflies embroidered on her blouse and this proves that she loves everything magical and dreamy
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Butterfly on her blouse
Everything about Alia’s wedding attire was so dreamy. Her kaleere had stars and clouds, unlike the typical bridal kaleere
Clouds & stars on kaleere
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
There is hardly any bride these days who opts for a simple look for her wedding day. Well, Alia ditched a heavy look and opted for minimal makeup
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Minimal makeup
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt ditched the lehenga as her bridal attire and chose to wear an ivory coloured saree
No lehenga
Image: Shaheen Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor wore Rishi Kapoor’s expensive watch on his wedding to pay a special tribute to him
Tribute to his father
Image: Shaheen Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, took four pheras and had a special pandit for the ceremony, revealed the bride's brother Rahul Bhatt
4 Pheras
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia did not opt for a bridal Mehendi, instead chose small circles and her Mehendi design included her husband's 'R' initial and his lucky number '8'
Minimal Mehendi
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia and Ranbir shared a passionate kiss in the first pictures that the actress shared on her Instagram
Sealed the deal with a kiss
