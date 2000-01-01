Entertainment

Prerna Verma

APR 16, 2022

10 Highlights from Ranbir-Alia’s wedding

Alia’s number 8 mangalsutra

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia’s sleek mangalsutra features hubby Ranbir’s lucky number 8. Interestingly it also signifies ‘infinity’

No bridal bun

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia gave her bridal look a new twist by keeping her hair open, unlike the usual brides who tie their hair in a bun

Alia had butterflies embroidered on her blouse and this proves that she loves everything magical and dreamy

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Butterfly on her blouse

Everything about Alia’s wedding attire was so dreamy. Her kaleere had stars and clouds, unlike the typical bridal kaleere

Clouds & stars on kaleere

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

There is hardly any bride these days who opts for a simple look for her wedding day. Well, Alia ditched a heavy look and opted for minimal makeup

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Minimal makeup

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt ditched the lehenga as her bridal attire and chose to wear an ivory coloured saree

No lehenga

Image: Shaheen Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor wore Rishi Kapoor’s expensive watch on his wedding to pay a special tribute to him

Tribute to his father

Image: Shaheen Bhatt Instagram 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, took four pheras and had a special pandit for the ceremony, revealed the bride's brother Rahul Bhatt

4 Pheras

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia did not opt for a bridal Mehendi, instead chose small circles and her Mehendi design included her husband's 'R' initial and his lucky number '8'

Minimal Mehendi

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia and Ranbir shared a passionate kiss in the first pictures that the actress shared on her Instagram

Sealed the deal with a kiss

