10 Highly addictive K-dramas to watch
A South Korean heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korea and meets a North Korean soldier, leading to a cross-border love story filled with humor, suspense, and heartwarming moments
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
This fantasy romance centers on an immortal goblin and his search for a bride who can end his immortality curse, while also exploring the lives of supernatural beings and their human connections
Goblin
Image: tvN
After getting expelled from school, a young man opens a restaurant and seeks revenge on a powerful corporation. The drama follows his journey to success, friendship, and love
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
A narcissistic vice president and his highly competent secretary discover their true feelings for each other as they navigate workplace challenges and personal growth
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: tvN
This romance-action drama follows the love story between a soldier and a doctor as they navigate dangerous missions, making personal sacrifices for their professions and relationships
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
Combining elements of romance and fantasy, this series blurs the lines between reality and a webtoon as the protagonist becomes entangled with the characters of a comic world
W
Image: MBC
This unique drama explores mental health and relationships, following the interactions between a psychiatric hospital caregiver and an anti-social children's book author
Image: tvN
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
A young woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard for a CEO, leading to comedic situations and an adorable romance
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Set in a supernatural hotel for ghosts, this drama follows the interactions between the hotel's staff and guests, exploring themes of life, death, and redemption
Hotel Del Luna
Image: tvN
Inspired by the life of real-life Olympic weightlifter Jang Mi-ran, this heartwarming drama depicts the journey of a young woman pursuing her athletic dreams while navigating love and friendships
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: MBC