10 Highly-Addictive K-pop Girl Group Songs To Listen
A fierce and catchy anthem with powerful beats and a memorable chorus that keeps you hooked
Image: YG Entertainment
Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK:
An energetic and fun song with a playful chorus that instantly boosts your mood
Image: JYP Entertainment
Cheer Up by TWICE:
An iconic and bubbly song with an infectious chorus that has everyone singing along
Gee by Girls' Generation:
Image: SM Entertainment
A high-energy debut song with a strong beat and an infectious chorus that makes you want to dance
Boombayah by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
A refreshing and catchy song with an upbeat tempo that became a surprise hit, making it a must-listen
Rollin' by Brave Girls:
Image: Brave Entertainment
An empowering and bold track with a relentless beat that makes you feel unstoppable
I Am the Best by 2NE1:
Image: YG Entertainment
A smooth and sultry song with a hypnotic beat and captivating vocals that draw you in
Bad Boy by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
Touch My Body by SISTAR:
Image: Starship Entertainment
A fun and flirty summer anthem with a catchy chorus that makes you want to dance along
A magical and enchanting song with a powerful chorus and beautiful melodies that captivate you
Secret Story of the Swan by IZ*ONE:
Image: Off the Record Entertainment
An incredibly catchy and playful song with a fun beat and a chorus that gets stuck in your head
Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND:
Image: MLD Entertainment