PUJYA DOSS

may 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 Highly-Addictive K-pop Girl Group Songs To Listen

A fierce and catchy anthem with powerful beats and a memorable chorus that keeps you hooked

Image: YG Entertainment

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK: 

An energetic and fun song with a playful chorus that instantly boosts your mood

Image: JYP Entertainment

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

An iconic and bubbly song with an infectious chorus that has everyone singing along

Gee by Girls' Generation: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A high-energy debut song with a strong beat and an infectious chorus that makes you want to dance

Boombayah by BLACKPINK:

Image: YG Entertainment

A refreshing and catchy song with an upbeat tempo that became a surprise hit, making it a must-listen

Rollin' by Brave Girls: 

Image: Brave Entertainment

An empowering and bold track with a relentless beat that makes you feel unstoppable

I Am the Best by 2NE1: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A smooth and sultry song with a hypnotic beat and captivating vocals that draw you in

Bad Boy by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Touch My Body by SISTAR: 

Image: Starship Entertainment

A fun and flirty summer anthem with a catchy chorus that makes you want to dance along

A magical and enchanting song with a powerful chorus and beautiful melodies that captivate you

Secret Story of the Swan by IZ*ONE: 

Image: Off the Record Entertainment

An incredibly catchy and playful song with a fun beat and a chorus that gets stuck in your head

Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND: 

Image: MLD Entertainment

