10 Highly addictive K-pop songs
This classic track with its cheerful melody and catchy Gee gee gee gee hook will have you singing along in no time
Image: SM Entertainment
Gee by Girls' Generation:
A powerful debut song with an energetic beat and memorable chorus that keeps you coming back for more
Image: YG Entertainment
Boombayah by BLACKPINK:
This upbeat, disco-inspired anthem is a feel-good track that you won't be able to get out of your head
Dynamite by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A mellow yet addictive tune with a simple, heartfelt melody that stays with you long after the song ends
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
With its vibrant melody and infectious chorus, this song is a perfect pick-me-up for any day
Fancy by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
An upbeat, playful song with a catchy chorus that makes you want to hit replay again and again
Adore U by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
This unique blend of two songs creates an intriguing and addictive musical experience
Sherlock (Clue + Note) by SHINee:
Image: SM Entertainment
A fun and infectious track with a lively rhythm and unforgettable chorus that will brighten your day
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A powerful song with a strong beat and memorable hook that makes it impossible to ignore
Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
A sultry, smooth song with an addictive chorus and captivating vibe that will keep you listening
Bad Boy by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment