Pujya Doss

july 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 Highly addictive K-pop songs 

This classic track with its cheerful melody and catchy Gee gee gee gee hook will have you singing along in no time

Image: SM Entertainment

Gee by Girls' Generation: 

A powerful debut song with an energetic beat and memorable chorus that keeps you coming back for more

Image: YG Entertainment

Boombayah by BLACKPINK: 

This upbeat, disco-inspired anthem is a feel-good track that you won't be able to get out of your head

Dynamite by BTS:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A mellow yet addictive tune with a simple, heartfelt melody that stays with you long after the song ends

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

With its vibrant melody and infectious chorus, this song is a perfect pick-me-up for any day

Fancy by TWICE:

Image: JYP Entertainment

An upbeat, playful song with a catchy chorus that makes you want to hit replay again and again

Adore U by SEVENTEEN:

Image: Pledis Entertainment

This unique blend of two songs creates an intriguing and addictive musical experience

Sherlock (Clue + Note) by SHINee:

Image: SM Entertainment

A fun and infectious track with a lively rhythm and unforgettable chorus that will brighten your day

Cheer Up by TWICE:

Image: JYP Entertainment

A powerful song with a strong beat and memorable hook that makes it impossible to ignore

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A sultry, smooth song with an addictive chorus and captivating vibe that will keep you listening

Bad Boy by Red Velvet:

Image: SM Entertainment

