PUJYA DOSS

june 04, 2024

Entertainment

10 Highly addictive K-pop songs you need to listen

PSY's Gangnam Style is a global sensation with its catchy beat and iconic dance moves, guaranteed to get stuck in your head

Image: P Nation

Gangnam Style by PSY: 

BTS's Dynamite is an infectious anthem of joy, with its upbeat tempo and feel-good lyrics, impossible to resist dancing along

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU hooks you instantly with its fierce beats and addictive chorus, leaving you craving more

DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

TWICE's Fancy dazzles with its catchy hooks and energetic vibe, making it impossible to listen to just once

Fancy by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

iKON's Love Scenario captivates with its sweet melody and relatable lyrics, keeping you coming back for more

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

TWICE's Cheer Up is an upbeat anthem that sticks in your head, with its catchy chorus and playful charm

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

BTS's Boy With Luv charms with its infectious rhythm and catchy chorus, making it a repeat-worthy hit

Boy With Luv by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK's As If It's Your Last is a high-energy track that hooks you from the start, leaving you wanting more

As If It's Your Last by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Girls' Generation's Gee is a classic K-pop anthem that's impossible to forget, with its catchy melody and iconic dance moves

Gee by Girls' Generation: 

Image: SM Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Kill This Love demands attention with its powerful sound and addictive chorus, ensuring it stays on repeat

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

