Pujya Doss

may 3, 2024

Entertainment

10 highly paid K-drama actresses

The Hallyu queen, Jun Ji Hyun, is known for her stunning beauty, charismatic acting, and global appeal. She is one of the most sought-after actresses in Korea, and her dramas consistently break records

Image: tvN

1. Jun Ji Hyun

Song Hye Kyo is a household name in Korea and throughout Asia. She is known for her timeless beauty, elegant demeanor, and graceful acting style

Image: tvN

2. Song Hye Kyo

Lee Young-ae is one of the most respected actresses in Korea. She is known for her natural beauty, versatile acting, and impeccable taste. She is also one of the most successful Korean actresses in China

3. Lee Young Ae

Image: JTBC

Choi Ji Woo is a veteran actress who has starred in many classic K dramas. She is known for her warm smile, charming personality, and relatable characters

4. Choi Ji Woo

Image: tvN

Gong Hyo Jin is a quirky and unconventional actress who is known for her unique roles and comedic timing. She is also a fashion icon, and her style is often emulated by young women in Korea

5. Gong Hyo jin

Image: KBS2

Ha Ji Won is a versatile actress who has starred in a variety of genres, from romance to action to comedy. She is known for her strong screen presence and powerful acting

6. Ha Ji Won

Image: SBS


Shin Min A is a graceful and elegant actress who is known for her natural beauty and sophisticated style. She has starred in many popular dramas, including  Hometown Cha Cha Cha and  Oh My Venus

7. Shin Min a

Image: tvN

Park Shin Hye is a popular actress who has starred in many hit K dramas, including  Heirs and  Pinocchio.  She is known for her youthful appearance, bubbly personality, and versatility as an actress

8. Park Shin Hye

Image: SBS

Park Bo Young is a petite and adorable actress who is known for her bright smile and infectious energy. She has starred in many popular dramas, including  Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and  Abyss

9. Park Bo Young

Image: tvN

Kim Soo Hyun is a versatile actor who has starred in a variety of genres, from romance to comedy to action. He is known for his boyish good looks, charming personality, and natural acting style

10. Kim So Hyun

Image: tvN

