10 highly paid K-drama actresses

The Hallyu queen, Jun Ji Hyun, is known for her stunning beauty, charismatic acting, and global appeal. She is one of the most sought-after actresses in Korea, and her dramas consistently break records
Image: tvN
1. Jun Ji Hyun
Song Hye Kyo is a household name in Korea and throughout Asia. She is known for her timeless beauty, elegant demeanor, and graceful acting style
Image: tvN
2. Song Hye Kyo
Lee Young-ae is one of the most respected actresses in Korea. She is known for her natural beauty, versatile acting, and impeccable taste. She is also one of the most successful Korean actresses in China
3. Lee Young Ae
Image: JTBC
Choi Ji Woo is a veteran actress who has starred in many classic K dramas. She is known for her warm smile, charming personality, and relatable characters
4. Choi Ji Woo
Image: tvN
Gong Hyo Jin is a quirky and unconventional actress who is known for her unique roles and comedic timing. She is also a fashion icon, and her style is often emulated by young women in Korea
5. Gong Hyo jin
Image: KBS2
Ha Ji Won is a versatile actress who has starred in a variety of genres, from romance to action to comedy. She is known for her strong screen presence and powerful acting
6. Ha Ji Won
Image: SBS
Shin Min A is a graceful and elegant actress who is known for her natural beauty and sophisticated style. She has starred in many popular dramas, including Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Oh My Venus
7. Shin Min a
Image: tvN
Park Shin Hye is a popular actress who has starred in many hit K dramas, including Heirs and Pinocchio. She is known for her youthful appearance, bubbly personality, and versatility as an actress
8. Park Shin Hye
Image: SBS
Park Bo Young is a petite and adorable actress who is known for her bright smile and infectious energy. She has starred in many popular dramas, including Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and Abyss
9. Park Bo Young
Image: tvN
Kim Soo Hyun is a versatile actor who has starred in a variety of genres, from romance to comedy to action. He is known for his boyish good looks, charming personality, and natural acting style