Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 20, 2024
10 hilarious Insta reels of Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan left us in stitches by recreating one of the iconic scenes from Awara Pagal Deewana film
Awara Pagal Deewana mimicry
Awara Pagal Deewana mimicry
In one of her funny videos, Vidya Balan entertained her fans by mentioning the opposites of each word she was told
When everything goes opposite
When everything goes opposite
In a video, The Dirty Picture actress explained how a man remains a lion despite getting married but gets controlled by his partner
Vidya Balan's hilarious concept
Vidya Balan’s hilarious concept
The Dedh Ishqiya actress left her fans in splits by describing how people enquire about deleted messages in a funny way
When Vidya Balan felt relatable
When Vidya Balan felt relatable
Vidya Balan took to her social media and shared what response we should give to individuals who feel jealous of us
How to respond to jealous people?
How to respond to jealous people?
Unlike her other videos, in one of her reels, the actress humorously shared why she doesn't run behind money
Vidya Balan’s fun reel
Vidya Balan's fun reel
Do you know what the full form of GST is? Vidya Balan will help you with this video of hers
Vidya Balan on ‘GST’
Vidya Balan on 'GST'
In a funny reel, the Bollywood actress revealed whom do women listen to in their lives
Vidya Balan's video to all women
Vidya Balan's video to all women
Do you want to motivate your friends? Take tips from Vidya Balan’s this clip
Vidya Balan's ‘motivational’ video
Vidya Balan's 'motivational' video
Vidya Balan's responsible
Vidya Balan's responsible
The actress shared a fun reel informing fans about her responsible behavior, and her answer will undoubtedly leave you in splits
