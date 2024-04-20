Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 20, 2024

10 hilarious Insta reels of Vidya Balan


Vidya Balan left us in stitches by recreating one of the iconic scenes from Awara Pagal Deewana film 

Awara Pagal Deewana mimicry

Video: Vidya Balan's Instagram

In one of her funny videos, Vidya Balan entertained her fans by mentioning the opposites of each word she was told

Video: Vidya Balan's Instagram

When everything goes opposite 

In a video, The Dirty Picture actress explained how a man remains a lion despite getting married but gets controlled by his partner 

Video: Vidya Balan's Instagram

Vidya Balan’s hilarious concept 

The Dedh Ishqiya actress left her fans in splits by describing how people enquire about deleted messages in a funny way 

When Vidya Balan felt relatable

Video: Vidya Balan's Instagram

Vidya Balan took to her social media and shared what response we should give to individuals who feel jealous of us

How to respond to jealous people?

Video: Vidya Balan's Instagram

Unlike her other videos, in one of her reels, the actress humorously shared why she doesn't run behind money

Vidya Balan’s fun reel

Video: Vidya Balan's Instagram

Do you know what the full form of GST is? Vidya Balan will help you with this video of hers

Vidya Balan on ‘GST’

Video: Vidya Balan's Instagram

In a funny reel, the Bollywood actress revealed whom do women listen to in their lives

Vidya Balan's video to all women

Video: Vidya Balan's Instagram

Do you want to motivate your friends? Take tips from Vidya Balan’s this clip 

Vidya Balan's ‘motivational’ video

Video: Vidya Balan's Instagram

Vidya Balan's responsible 

Video: Vidya Balan's Instagram

The actress shared a fun reel informing fans about her responsible behavior, and her answer will undoubtedly leave you in splits

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here