10 Hilarious K-drama Tropes We Secretly Love
Image: tvN
Opposites Attract
Unlikely pairs clash, creating hilarious tension and heartwarming moments as they discover love in their differences.
Rooting for the underdog, viewers empathize with the character who loves fiercely but doesn't get the main character.
Image: tvN
Second Lead Syndrome
Ordinary protagonists find themselves entangled with wealthy, charming partners, leading to transformative journeys filled with romance and self-discovery.
Image: tvN
Cinderella Story
A staple plot twist, amnesia brings unexpected challenges, creating suspense and emotional reunions as characters rediscover their pasts and relationships.
Image: tvN
Amnesia Arc
A pretend romance evolves into genuine love, often showcasing amusing misunderstandings and unexpected emotional connections.
Image: tvN
Fake Relationship
Characters navigating different eras experience culture shock, historical intrigue, and romance, adding a unique layer to the storytelling.
Image: tvN
Time Travel Twist
Image: tvN
Initial arrogance masks vulnerability as rich protagonists undergo character growth, winning hearts with genuine kindness and humility.
Rich Arrogant Lead
Forced partnerships, driven by contracts or agreements, lead to unexpected love stories filled with mutual understanding and genuine affection.
Image: tvN
Contractual Relationships
A classic dynamic where characters grapple with conflicting emotions, creating intense romantic tension and emotional rollercoasters.
Love Triangle Drama
Image: tvN
Strangers sharing living spaces spark comedic and heartfelt moments, evolving into deep connections and love amidst the challenges of domestic life.
Unexpected Co-Habitation
Image: tvN