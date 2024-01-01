Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

january 2, 2024

Entertainment

10 hilarious K-dramas to kickstart 2024

Filled with hilarious scenes and punchlines you will definitely get a good laugh after watching this drama

Destined With You

Image Source: JTBC

Although the ending might not be satisfactory for many still this endearing slice of life has many funny and playful moments 

Twinkling Watermelon

Image Source: tvN

The opposite attracts theory will completely seem relevant once you watch this hilarious drama 

Love to Hate You

Image Source: Netflix

Set in a periodic background, the story of the Ihwawon Inn guest house comes with multiple funny moments and an amazing narrative 

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse

Image Source: SBS TV

This simple yet heartwarming tale of a mother whose daughter enters the war of Korea's college entrance exams will make you laugh your heart out 

Crash Course in Romance

Image Source: tvN

Make your tummy ache with laughter with this incredible drama starring Yoo In Na as lead 

Bo-ra! Deborah

Image Source: ENA

This drama blends horror with comedy to make for a memorable experience 

Delivery Man

Image Source: ENA

Featuring the perfect combination and romance and comedy this drama should definitely be on your watchlist 

King the Land

Image Source: JTBC

The highly inspirational story of a housewife who becomes a first-year medical resident includes many humorous moments you can't resist

Doctor Cha

Image Source: JTBC

This drama revolves around the tale of a veterinarian with psychometric powers and a high-tempered detective who is entangled in a dangerous criminal investigation 

Behind Your Touch

Image Source: JTBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here