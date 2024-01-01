10 hilarious K-dramas to kickstart 2024
Filled with hilarious scenes and punchlines you will definitely get a good laugh after watching this drama
Destined With You
Image Source: JTBC
Although the ending might not be satisfactory for many still this endearing slice of life has many funny and playful moments
Twinkling Watermelon
Image Source: tvN
The opposite attracts theory will completely seem relevant once you watch this hilarious drama
Love to Hate You
Image Source: Netflix
Set in a periodic background, the story of the Ihwawon Inn guest house comes with multiple funny moments and an amazing narrative
The Secret Romantic Guesthouse
Image Source: SBS TV
This simple yet heartwarming tale of a mother whose daughter enters the war of Korea's college entrance exams will make you laugh your heart out
Crash Course in Romance
Image Source: tvN
Make your tummy ache with laughter with this incredible drama starring Yoo In Na as lead
Bo-ra! Deborah
Image Source: ENA
This drama blends horror with comedy to make for a memorable experience
Delivery Man
Image Source: ENA
Featuring the perfect combination and romance and comedy this drama should definitely be on your watchlist
King the Land
Image Source: JTBC
The highly inspirational story of a housewife who becomes a first-year medical resident includes many humorous moments you can't resist
Doctor Cha
Image Source: JTBC
This drama revolves around the tale of a veterinarian with psychometric powers and a high-tempered detective who is entangled in a dangerous criminal investigation
Behind Your Touch
Image Source: JTBC