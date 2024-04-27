Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 27, 2024

10 hilarious one-liners of Hera Pheri 


Yeh Baburao ka style hai

#1

Image: IMDb

Utha le re baba, utha le…mere ko nahi re! Inn dono ko utha le

Image: IMDb

#2

Pehle mere ko ye samjha ki, Isko samjhana kya hai? 

Image: IMDb

#3

Ekkis din main paise double

#4

Image: IMDb

Dhedh sau rupiya dega

#5

Image: IMDb

Mere ko to aisa dhak dhak ho rela hai. chor ke ghar mai chori

#6

Image: IMDb

Jor jor se bolke logo ko Scheme bata de

#7

Image: IMDb

Ek number ka chalu hai wo, chai pine se pahle hajar rupaye ka tip deta hai, baad main zapad marke waapas le leta hai

#8

Image: IMDb

50 rupay kaat overacting ki wajah se…

#9

Image: IMDb

#10

Image: IMDb

Agar subah subah sandaas jana hai toh singer banna padega… 

