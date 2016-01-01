Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 28, 2023

Entertainment

10 Hilariously funny K-dramas to watch 

A group of struggling youngsters run a guesthouse together in an attempt to turn their lives around. But when unexpected guests arrive, their plans go awry, and hilarious chaos ensues.

Image: tvN

Welcome to Waikiki (2018) 

A timid woman with superhuman strength is hired to be a bodyguard for a conceited CEO. The two of them develop a love-hate relationship as they work together to solve various cases

 Image:  JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon (2017) 

A Korean-Italian mafia lawyer returns to Korea to retrieve a hidden fortune, but he ends up getting involved in a fight against a corrupt corporation

Image: tvN

Vincenzo (2021) 

The soul of a modern-day chef is transported back in time and trapped in the body of a Joseon-era queen. He must use his culinary skills and wit to survive in the royal court

 Image: tvN

Mr. Queen (2020) 

A legendary con artist gets hired as the new accounting chief at a large corporation. He uses his skills and intelligence to expose corruption within the company

 Image: tvN

Chief Kim (2017) 

A dentist moves to a seaside village, where she meets a man who does odd jobs to make a living. They develop a romantic relationship as they help each other and the villagers

Image: tvN

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021) 

A webtoon artist creates a comical and exaggerated version of his own life, including his family, friends, and neighbors

The Sound of Your Heart (2016) 

Image: KBS

A group of five doctors who have been friends since medical school reunite as colleagues at a hospital. They navigate their personal and professional lives together, with plenty of humor along the way

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist (2020, 2021) 

A South Korean heiress accidentally crash-lands in North Korea, where she is forced to rely on the help of a North Korean army officer. They develop a romantic relationship as they try to find a way to get her back to South Korea

Crash Landing on You (2019) 

Image: tvN


A weightlifter and a swimmer fall in love at a sports university. They support each other as they pursue their dreams and overcome challenges

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016) 

