Jiya Surana
ENTERTAINMENT
july 15, 2024
10 Hindi films' remakes you might not know
Mili (2022) is a remake of the director's own Malayalam-language film Helen (2019)
Mili
Image: IMDb
Kabir Singh (2019) is the remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017)
Kabir Singh
Image: IMDb
Ghajini (2008) is a remake of the American film Memento (2000)
Ghajini
Image: IMDb
Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) is another adaptation of the American film Forrest Gump (1994)
Laal Singh Chaddha
Image: IMDb
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) is a remake of the Tamil film Minnale (2001) by the same director
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
Image: IMDb
The inspiration for Partner (2007) has been drawn from the American film Hitch (2005)
Image: IMDb
Partner
De Dana Dan (2009) is a partial adaptation of the Hollywood film Screwed (2000)
De Dana Dan
Image: IMDb
Baghban (2003) is an adaptation of the Marathi film Tu Tithe Mee (1998)
Baghban
Image: IMDb
Bunty aur Babli (2005) takes massive inspiration from Hollywood's hit Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Bunty aur Babli
Image: IMDb
Dostana (2008) takes its inspiration from Hollywood’s Now I Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)
Dostana
Image: IMDb
