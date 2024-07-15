Heading 3

10 Hindi films' remakes you might not know

Mili (2022) is a remake of the director's own Malayalam-language film Helen (2019)

Mili

Kabir Singh (2019) is the remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017)

Kabir Singh 

Ghajini (2008) is a remake of the American film Memento (2000)

Ghajini 

Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) is another adaptation of the American film Forrest Gump (1994)

Laal Singh Chaddha 

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) is a remake of the Tamil film Minnale (2001) by the same director

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

The inspiration for Partner (2007) has been drawn from the American film Hitch (2005)

Partner 

De Dana Dan (2009) is a partial adaptation of the Hollywood film Screwed (2000)

De Dana Dan

Baghban (2003) is an adaptation of the Marathi film Tu Tithe Mee (1998)

Baghban

Bunty aur Babli (2005) takes massive inspiration from Hollywood's hit Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bunty aur Babli

Dostana (2008) takes its inspiration from Hollywood’s Now I Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Dostana 

