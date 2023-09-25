Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
september 25, 2023
10 Hindi Movie Remake Of Korean Films
Miserably failing to impress the audience, Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe is the remake of one of the highest-grossing R-rated crime action-thrillers The Outlaws
Radhe (2021) - The Outlaws (2017)
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Based on the 2002 Korean film Lover’s Concerto, Ranbir Kapoor conquered the hearts of cinephiles with a powerful performance as a deaf-mute nuisances young boy who develops a special bond with two girls
Barfi (2012) - Lover’s Concerto (2002)
Image: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram
This Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer film is inspired by the Korean film Ode to My Father. Unlike the original Bharat fails to impress the critics despite a huge box-office collection
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Bharat (2019) - Ode to My Father (2014)
Remade of the Korean movie The Terror Live the Kartik Aaryan starring film fails to do justice to the original one
Dhamaka (2021) - The Terror Live (2013)
Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram
Singh Is Bliing (2015) - My Wife is a Gangster 3 (2006)
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Taken from the Korean comedy-drama, My Wife is a Gangster 3, this Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer venture is nothing compared to the original film
Ugly Aur Pagli (2008) - My Sassy Girl (2001)
Image: Ranvir Shorey's Instagram
Based on one the most popular Korean Blockbuster My Sassy Girl, the 2008 film turned out to be a debacle at the box office
Murder 2 (2011) - The Chaser (2008)
Image: Emraan Hasmi's Instagram
Copied from the Korean film The Chaser this psychological thriller successfully makes justice to the original film
Ek Villain is inspired by the Korean crime thriller, I Saw the Devil. Although Ritesh Deshmukh made a huge impact with his role as a serial killer the film lacks in maintaining consistency and turns out over dramatic
Ek Villain (2014) - I Saw the Devil (2010)
Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
Based on the Korean blockbuster Masquerade this Sooraj Barjatya-helmed film fails to impress the audience
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) - Masquerade (2012)
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Inspired by the Korean thriller movie Seven Days, unlike the original Aishwarya Rai's comeback film falls flat on its face
Jazbaa (2015) - Seven Days (2007)
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram
