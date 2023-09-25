Heading 3

10 Hindi Movie Remake Of Korean Films 

Miserably failing to impress the audience,  Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe is the remake of one of the highest-grossing R-rated crime action-thrillers The Outlaws

Radhe (2021) - The Outlaws (2017)

Based on the 2002 Korean film Lover’s Concerto, Ranbir Kapoor conquered the hearts of cinephiles with a powerful performance as a deaf-mute nuisances young boy who develops a special bond with two girls 

Barfi (2012) - Lover’s Concerto (2002)

This Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer film is inspired by the Korean film Ode to My Father. Unlike the original Bharat fails to impress the critics despite a huge box-office collection

Bharat (2019) - Ode to My Father (2014)

Remade of the Korean movie The Terror Live the Kartik Aaryan starring film fails to do justice to the original one 

Dhamaka (2021) - The Terror Live (2013)

Singh Is Bliing (2015) - My Wife is a Gangster 3 (2006)

Taken from the Korean comedy-drama, My Wife is a Gangster 3, this Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer venture is nothing compared to the original film 

Ugly Aur Pagli (2008) - My Sassy Girl (2001)

Based on one the most popular Korean Blockbuster My Sassy Girl, the 2008 film turned out to be a debacle at the box office 

Murder 2 (2011) - The Chaser (2008)

Copied from the Korean film The Chaser this psychological thriller successfully makes justice to the original film

Ek Villain is inspired by the Korean crime thriller, I Saw the Devil. Although Ritesh Deshmukh made a huge impact with his role as a serial killer the film lacks in maintaining consistency and turns out over dramatic 

Ek Villain (2014) - I Saw the Devil (2010)

Based on the Korean blockbuster Masquerade this Sooraj Barjatya-helmed film fails to impress the audience

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) - Masquerade (2012)

Inspired by the Korean thriller movie Seven Days, unlike the original Aishwarya Rai's comeback film falls flat on its face 

Jazbaa (2015) - Seven Days (2007)

