Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 19, 2024

10 Hindi movies named after songs


Ranbir Kapoor's romantic drama got its name from the iconic song Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Jeena Hai from the movie CID

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Image: IMDb

Ranbir Kapoor's movie Bachna Ae Haseeno took its title from Rishi Kapoor's famous song in the movie Hum Kisise Kum Nahin

Image: YRF

Bachna Ae Haseeno

The title of this movie was inspired by the popular song Dil Dhadakne Do from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Image: IMDb

Dil Dhadakne Do

Zoya Akhtar's film was named after a line from the title track of Farhan Akhtar's Rock On

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 

Image: IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan's movie Om Shanti Om was titled after a popular song featuring Rishi Kapoor with the same name

Om Shanti Om 

Image: IMDb

Yash Chopra's last directorial venture, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, took its title from the famous song in the movie Sholay, Haab Jab tak Hai Jaan, Main Naachungi!

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Image: YRF

Another hit movie of Ranbir Kapoor, Ye Jawani Hai Deewani, was named after the iconic song from Randhir Kapoor's Jawani Deewani

Ye Jawani Hai Deewani

Image: IMDb

Salman Khan's movie Jai Ho was named after the Oscar-winning Indian song Jai Ho composed by AR Rahman

Jai Ho

Image: IMDb

Baar Baar Dekho

Image: IMDb

The movie starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra was titled after the iconic classic song Baar Baar Dekho from the film China Town, which starred Shammi Kapoor

Koi Mil Gaya

Image: IMDb

Hrithik Roshan's superhero movie Koi Mil Gaya got its name from a popular song in Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here