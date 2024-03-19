Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 19, 2024
10 Hindi movies named after songs
Ranbir Kapoor's romantic drama got its name from the iconic song Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Jeena Hai from the movie CID
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Image: IMDb
Ranbir Kapoor's movie Bachna Ae Haseeno took its title from Rishi Kapoor's famous song in the movie Hum Kisise Kum Nahin
Image: YRF
Bachna Ae Haseeno
The title of this movie was inspired by the popular song Dil Dhadakne Do from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Image: IMDb
Dil Dhadakne Do
Zoya Akhtar's film was named after a line from the title track of Farhan Akhtar's Rock On
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Om Shanti Om was titled after a popular song featuring Rishi Kapoor with the same name
Om Shanti Om
Image: IMDb
Yash Chopra's last directorial venture, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, took its title from the famous song in the movie Sholay, Haab Jab tak Hai Jaan, Main Naachungi!
Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Image: YRF
Another hit movie of Ranbir Kapoor, Ye Jawani Hai Deewani, was named after the iconic song from Randhir Kapoor's Jawani Deewani
Ye Jawani Hai Deewani
Image: IMDb
Salman Khan's movie Jai Ho was named after the Oscar-winning Indian song Jai Ho composed by AR Rahman
Jai Ho
Image: IMDb
Baar Baar Dekho
Image: IMDb
The movie starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra was titled after the iconic classic song Baar Baar Dekho from the film China Town, which starred Shammi Kapoor
Koi Mil Gaya
Image: IMDb
Hrithik Roshan's superhero movie Koi Mil Gaya got its name from a popular song in Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
