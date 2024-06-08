Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JUNE 08, 2024
10 Hindi movies to watch on Prime Video
Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express is a fun buddy movie. The comedy drama stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu and Avinash Tiwary in lead
Madgaon Express
Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is a true story of Indian football team coach, Syed Rahim Abdul Khan. The movie received immense love during its release
Maidaan
Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah is a true war film that explores a sweet love story with a tragic end
Image source- Imdb
Shershaah
Hrithik Roshan's War follows a mentor-protege kind of story. The movie was a huge blockbuster at the time of its release
War
Image source- Imdb
Irrfan's Karwaan is a road trip kind of feel-good movie. Karwaan boasts an ensemble cast of Irrfan, Dq Salmaan and Mithila Palker
Karwaan
Image source- Imdb
Akshay Kumar's Kesari is a true story of 21 Sikhs who fought against 10,000 Pashtun invaders
Kesari
Image source- Imdb
Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots is termed as one of the best Indian movies ever made. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in lead
3 Idiots
Image source- Imdb
Salman Khan starrer Sultan is a sports drama that explores the life of a wrestler
Sultan
Image source- Imdb
Starring Vicky Kaushal in lead, it is a biographical drama of Indian revolutionary Sardar Uddham Singh
Sardar Uddham
Image source- Imdb
Satyaprem Ki Katha
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic comedy that highlights a sensitive issue of date rape
Image source- Imdb
