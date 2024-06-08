Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

JUNE 08, 2024

10 Hindi movies to watch on Prime Video


Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express is a fun buddy movie. The comedy drama stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu and Avinash Tiwary in lead 

 Madgaon Express 

Image source- Imdb

Image source- Imdb

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is a true story of Indian football team coach, Syed Rahim Abdul Khan. The movie received immense love during its release 

 Maidaan 

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah is a true war film that explores a sweet love story with a tragic end 

Image source- Imdb

Shershaah 

Hrithik Roshan's War follows a mentor-protege kind of story. The movie was a huge blockbuster at the time of its release 

 War 

Image source- Imdb

Irrfan's Karwaan is a road trip kind of feel-good movie. Karwaan boasts an ensemble cast of Irrfan, Dq Salmaan and Mithila Palker 

 Karwaan

Image source- Imdb

Akshay Kumar's Kesari is a true story of 21 Sikhs who fought against 10,000 Pashtun invaders 

Kesari 

Image source- Imdb

Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots is termed as one of the best Indian movies ever made. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in lead

3 Idiots 

Image source- Imdb

Salman Khan starrer Sultan is a sports drama that explores the life of a wrestler 

Sultan 

Image source- Imdb

Starring Vicky Kaushal in lead, it is a biographical drama of Indian revolutionary Sardar Uddham Singh 

 Sardar Uddham

Image source- Imdb

 Satyaprem Ki Katha 

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic comedy that highlights a sensitive issue of date rape

Image source- Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here