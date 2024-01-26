Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
January 26, 2024
10 Hindi movies with no songs
While Yash Chopra is known for larger than life song sequences, however he broke the mold with Rajesh Khanna’s Ittefaq
Ittefaq (1969)
Image: IMDb
Shyam Benegal's adaptation of Mahabharata in modern times, Kalyug released without any songs. It won several awards that year
Image: IMDb
Kalyug (1981)
Naseeruddin Shah's cult classic movie, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro had no songs. It is a must-watch Black comedy movie
Image: IMDb
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)
Ram Gopal Varma's psychological thriller, Kaun had no songs. It stars Urmila Mantodkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh
Kaun (1999)
Image: IMDb
Another RGV film featuring Urmila Mantodkar in the lead had no songs. Although there was one promotional song
Bhoot (2003)
Image: IMDb
It is an anthology Horror thriller with an impressive star cast- Nana Patekar, Saif Ali Khan, Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, and Sameera Reddy
Darna Mana Hai (2003)
Image: IMDb
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black was a huge success. It had no song, however, a song was composed for the film but it was not part of the narrative
Black (2005)
Image: IMDb
Neeraj Pandey's thriller drama A Wednesday released with zero songs. It was a sleeper hit
A Wednesday! (2008)
Image: IMDb
Vinay Pathak and Rajat Kapoor starrer Bheja Fry was a sleeper hit. It got released without any songs
Bheja Fry (2007)
Image: IMDb
The Lunchbox (2013)
Image: IMDb
Irrfan Khan's popular film, The Lunchbox, earned so much of critical acclaim, although, it doesn't have any songs
