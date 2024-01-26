Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 26, 2024

10 Hindi movies with no songs 

While Yash Chopra is known for larger than life song sequences, however he broke the mold with Rajesh Khanna’s Ittefaq 

Ittefaq (1969)

Shyam Benegal's adaptation of Mahabharata in modern times, Kalyug released without any songs. It won several awards that year

Kalyug (1981)

Naseeruddin Shah's cult classic movie, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro had no songs. It is a must-watch Black comedy movie 

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)

Ram Gopal Varma's psychological thriller, Kaun had no songs. It stars Urmila Mantodkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh 

Kaun (1999)

Another RGV film featuring Urmila Mantodkar in the lead had no songs. Although there was one promotional song 

Bhoot (2003)

It is an anthology Horror thriller with an impressive star cast- Nana Patekar, Saif Ali Khan, Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, and Sameera Reddy 

Darna Mana Hai (2003)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black was a huge success. It had no song, however, a song was composed for the film but it was not part of the narrative 

Black (2005)

Neeraj Pandey's thriller drama A Wednesday released with zero songs. It was a sleeper hit

A Wednesday! (2008)

Vinay Pathak and Rajat Kapoor starrer Bheja Fry was a sleeper hit. It got released without any songs 

Bheja Fry (2007)

The Lunchbox (2013)

Irrfan Khan's popular film, The Lunchbox, earned so much of critical acclaim, although, it doesn't have any songs 

