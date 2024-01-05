Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 05, 2024

10 Hindi songs with valuable lessons

Penned by Gulzar, the beautiful song is intertwined with emotions. It tells how hardships are a part of life 

Tujhse Naraaz Nahi Zindagi

It tells us that life comes with happiness, sorrow, tears, and smiles. But after every defeat, there is a victory waiting for you

Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai

It gives us the lesson to live each day joyfully without worrying about the future 

Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana

This song tells us to keep moving forward in life, no matter how difficult or uncertain the times ahead seem to be

Main Zindagi Ka Saath 

It tells us to focus on our work and live life according to our rules instead of paying attention to others

Kuch to Log Kahenge 

The beautiful track tells us that one day everything will end. What will remain are your good deeds! 

 Ek Din Bik Jayega Mati Ke Mol

It tells the soul to keep working hard, to be strong as a rock, and urges one to recreate their destiny

Tu Na Jaane Aas Paas Hai Khuda 

The song conveys the emotion of loneliness and helplessness and the eager wait to seek light in these dark paths

Noor-e-Khudq

Khwaabon Ke Parindey

Living life in its true sense, enjoying it like it's your last day, and listening to your heart for once is all that the song and its pleasing music try to convey

It is a beautiful song that shows gratitude for life and focuses on self-love 

Luv U Zindagi

