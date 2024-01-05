Heading 3
January 05, 2024
10 Hindi songs with valuable lessons
Penned by Gulzar, the beautiful song is intertwined with emotions. It tells how hardships are a part of life
Tujhse Naraaz Nahi Zindagi
Image: IMDb
It tells us that life comes with happiness, sorrow, tears, and smiles. But after every defeat, there is a victory waiting for you
Image: IMDb
Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai
It gives us the lesson to live each day joyfully without worrying about the future
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana
Image: IMDb
This song tells us to keep moving forward in life, no matter how difficult or uncertain the times ahead seem to be
Main Zindagi Ka Saath
Image: IMDb
It tells us to focus on our work and live life according to our rules instead of paying attention to others
Kuch to Log Kahenge
Image: IMDb
The beautiful track tells us that one day everything will end. What will remain are your good deeds!
Ek Din Bik Jayega Mati Ke Mol
Image: IMDb
It tells the soul to keep working hard, to be strong as a rock, and urges one to recreate their destiny
Tu Na Jaane Aas Paas Hai Khuda
Image: IMDb
The song conveys the emotion of loneliness and helplessness and the eager wait to seek light in these dark paths
Noor-e-Khudq
Image: IMDb
Khwaabon Ke Parindey
Image: IMDb
Living life in its true sense, enjoying it like it's your last day, and listening to your heart for once is all that the song and its pleasing music try to convey
It is a beautiful song that shows gratitude for life and focuses on self-love
Luv U Zindagi
Image: IMDb
