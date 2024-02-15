Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 15, 2024
10 Hindi web series you must watch
A crime thriller series based on Vikram Chandra's novel, featuring a gripping storyline and stellar performances by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan
Sacred Games
Image: IMDb
A crime thriller set in the heartland of India, known for its intense drama, strong characters, and gritty portrayal of the underworld
Image: IMDb
Mirzapur
A gritty investigative thriller that delves into the dark underbelly of society, exploring themes of corruption, power, and redemption
Image: IMDb
Paatal Lok
A spy thriller series that follows the life of a middle-class man juggling between his job as a secret agent and his family responsibilities
The Family Man
Image: IMDb
Based on the infamous 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, this series offers a realistic portrayal of the police investigation that ensued, highlighting the complexities of the case
Delhi Crime
Image: IMDb
A psychological thriller that revolves around a serial killer case, intertwining elements of mythology, forensic science, and human psychology
Asur
Image: IMDb
A crime drama series featuring Sushmita Sen in the lead role, portraying the journey of a woman who gets embroiled in the criminal underworld to protect her family
Aarya
Image: IMDb
The Harshad Mehta Story A biographical drama based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, known for the 1992 Indian securities scam, acclaimed for its storytelling and performances
Scam 1992
Image: IMDb
A slice-of-life comedy-drama that captures the everyday struggles and joys of a middle-class family living in a small town in North India
Gullak
Image: IMDb
Made in Heaven
Image: IMDb
A drama series that follows the lives of two wedding planners in Delhi, exploring themes of love, marriage, and societal norms against the backdrop of extravagant Indian weddings
