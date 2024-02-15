Heading 3

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

10 Hindi web series you must watch

 A crime thriller series based on Vikram Chandra's novel, featuring a gripping storyline and stellar performances by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan

Sacred Games

Image: IMDb

A crime thriller set in the heartland of India, known for its intense drama, strong characters, and gritty portrayal of the underworld

Image: IMDb

Mirzapur

 A gritty investigative thriller that delves into the dark underbelly of society, exploring themes of corruption, power, and redemption

Image: IMDb

Paatal Lok

 A spy thriller series that follows the life of a middle-class man juggling between his job as a secret agent and his family responsibilities

The Family Man

Image: IMDb

 Based on the infamous 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, this series offers a realistic portrayal of the police investigation that ensued, highlighting the complexities of the case

Delhi Crime

Image: IMDb

 A psychological thriller that revolves around a serial killer case, intertwining elements of mythology, forensic science, and human psychology

Asur

Image: IMDb

A crime drama series featuring Sushmita Sen in the lead role, portraying the journey of a woman who gets embroiled in the criminal underworld to protect her family

Aarya

Image: IMDb

The Harshad Mehta Story A biographical drama based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, known for the 1992 Indian securities scam, acclaimed for its storytelling and performances

Scam 1992 

Image: IMDb

A slice-of-life comedy-drama that captures the everyday struggles and joys of a middle-class family living in a small town in North India

Gullak

Image: IMDb

Made in Heaven 

Image: IMDb

A drama series that follows the lives of two wedding planners in Delhi, exploring themes of love, marriage, and societal norms against the backdrop of extravagant Indian weddings

