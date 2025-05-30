Heading 3

MAY 30, 2025

10 Hip-hop Tracks For Your Workout Playlist


Kickstart your workout with a fun vibe! Not Like Us is one of the most viral diss tracks that the TikTok generation won’t forget.

Not Like Us: Kendrick Lamar

An all-time gym favorite with a relentless drive, strong lyrics, and military-like rhythm.

Till I Collapse: Eminem ft. Nate Dogg

Raw power and aggression in every verse. Push hard, get stronger with this hip-hop classic track

X Gon’ Give It To Ya: DMX

The beat slaps hard, making it perfect for powering through tough sets. Kendrick Lamar will get you through hard times.

HUMBLE: Kendrick Lamar

A lethal response to Notorious B.I.G.’s Who Shot Ya, Tupac’s fierce verses ignited the lasting East Coast–West Coast rap feud.

Hit ‘Em Up: Tupac Shakur

Traditional instruments blend with Suga of BTS’s aggressive flow and unique lyricism perfect for powering through intense workouts.

Daechwita: Agust D (SUGA of BTS)

A punchy flow and fierce attitude. Nicki’s bars are your go-to for endurance rounds. 

What’s Good: Nicki Minaj

Rappers RM, J-Hope, and SUGA unleash their lyrical fire in this explosive BTS track, made to push your limits and power through any challenge.

Cypher Pt. 4: BTS

The beat switches and flows make this track a dynamic workout companion. 

Sicko Mode: Travis Scott

A gritty, hard-hitting collab with raw energy that’ll push you through your toughest sets.

What U Kno About Me: GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red

