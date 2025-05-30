Heading 3
Ipshita Chakraborty
MAY 30, 2025
10 Hip-hop Tracks For Your Workout Playlist
Kickstart your workout with a fun vibe! Not Like Us is one of the most viral diss tracks that the TikTok generation won’t forget.
Not Like Us: Kendrick Lamar
Image Credit: Getty
An all-time gym favorite with a relentless drive, strong lyrics, and military-like rhythm.
Image Credit: Getty
Till I Collapse: Eminem ft. Nate Dogg
Raw power and aggression in every verse. Push hard, get stronger with this hip-hop classic track
Image Credit: YouTube / DMX
X Gon’ Give It To Ya: DMX
The beat slaps hard, making it perfect for powering through tough sets. Kendrick Lamar will get you through hard times.
HUMBLE: Kendrick Lamar
Image Credit: Instagram/Kendrick Lamar
A lethal response to Notorious B.I.G.’s Who Shot Ya, Tupac’s fierce verses ignited the lasting East Coast–West Coast rap feud.
Hit ‘Em Up: Tupac Shakur
Image Credit: Getty
Traditional instruments blend with Suga of BTS’s aggressive flow and unique lyricism perfect for powering through intense workouts.
Daechwita: Agust D (SUGA of BTS)
Image Credit: BigHit Music
A punchy flow and fierce attitude. Nicki’s bars are your go-to for endurance rounds.
What’s Good: Nicki Minaj
Image Credit: Nicki Minaj Instagram
Rappers RM, J-Hope, and SUGA unleash their lyrical fire in this explosive BTS track, made to push your limits and power through any challenge.
Cypher Pt. 4: BTS
Image Credit: Instagram/Jhope
The beat switches and flows make this track a dynamic workout companion.
Sicko Mode: Travis Scott
Image Credit: YouTube
A gritty, hard-hitting collab with raw energy that’ll push you through your toughest sets.
What U Kno About Me: GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red
Image Credit: Glorilla Instagram
