may 20, 2024

Entertainment

10 Historical K-dramas that make you want to teleport 

Pujya Doss

Image:  tvN

Alchemy of Souls

A young woman is reincarnated with the soul of a powerful sorcerer, and she must learn to control her powers while navigating the complex world of magic and politics

A young woman disguises herself as a man to become a eunuch in the royal palace, where she falls in love with the crown prince

Image: KBS2

Love in the Moonlight

A modern woman is transported back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty, entangled in royal conflicts and a heartbreaking love triangle

Image: SBS

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

A doppelganger is brought in to impersonate a king to protect him from assassination plots, leading to a complex exploration of identity and power

Image: tvN

The Crowned Clown

A young woman becomes the first female historian in the Joseon dynasty, breaking down barriers and fighting for equality

Image: tvN

Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung

A tragic love story unfolds between a queen and a king who ruled for only seven days, grappling with political turmoil and heartache

Image: KBS2

Queen for Seven Days 

A modern man wakes up in the body of the queen of the Joseon dynasty and must navigate the palace intrigues and her new life as a woman

Mr. Queen

Image: tvN

A forbidden romance blooms between a court lady and the crown prince of the Joseon dynasty, as they overcome political obstacles and their own personal struggles

Image: MBC

The Red Sleeve 

Follow a group of young warriors, poets, and leaders as they protect their kingdom while discovering their own identities in an ancient setting

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth 

Image: KBS2

A Korean-born American returns to his homeland during the late Joseon period, getting entangled in love, war, and historical events during a turbulent time

Mr. Sunshine

Image: tvN

