10 Historical K-dramas that make you want to teleport
Pujya Doss
Image: tvN
Alchemy of Souls
A young woman is reincarnated with the soul of a powerful sorcerer, and she must learn to control her powers while navigating the complex world of magic and politics
A young woman disguises herself as a man to become a eunuch in the royal palace, where she falls in love with the crown prince
Image: KBS2
Love in the Moonlight
A modern woman is transported back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty, entangled in royal conflicts and a heartbreaking love triangle
Image: SBS
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
A doppelganger is brought in to impersonate a king to protect him from assassination plots, leading to a complex exploration of identity and power
Image: tvN
The Crowned Clown
A young woman becomes the first female historian in the Joseon dynasty, breaking down barriers and fighting for equality
Image: tvN
Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung
A tragic love story unfolds between a queen and a king who ruled for only seven days, grappling with political turmoil and heartache
Image: KBS2
Queen for Seven Days
A modern man wakes up in the body of the queen of the Joseon dynasty and must navigate the palace intrigues and her new life as a woman
Mr. Queen
Image: tvN
A forbidden romance blooms between a court lady and the crown prince of the Joseon dynasty, as they overcome political obstacles and their own personal struggles
Image: MBC
The Red Sleeve
Follow a group of young warriors, poets, and leaders as they protect their kingdom while discovering their own identities in an ancient setting
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Image: KBS2
A Korean-born American returns to his homeland during the late Joseon period, getting entangled in love, war, and historical events during a turbulent time
Mr. Sunshine
Image: tvN