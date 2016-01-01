10 Historical K-dramas to watch

Step into the world of Love in the Moonlight, a historical K-drama teeming with jealous characters. In this captivating show, the scholar Hong Ra-On imparts dating advice to men while posing as a eunuch
Love In The Moonlight
Image: KBS2
Journey back to the Joseon dynasty with Moon Embracing The Sun, a romantic K-drama filled with imperial grandeur. Aired on MBC, it unfolds against the backdrop of the longest-living imperial dynasty in Korea.
Moon Embracing The Sun
Image: MBC
For fans of melodrama, swoon-worthy love triangles, and historical intrigue, Mr. Sunshine is a must-watch. Aired on tvN, this K-drama seamlessly weaves together historical facts and riveting storytelling.
Mr. Sunshine
Image: tvN
Immerse yourself in fantasy and time travel in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. Although not the pinnacle of historical K-dramas, it gained massive success overseas.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: SBS
Embark on a riveting journey in Empress Ki, a historical K-drama that garnered both domestic and international acclaim. Witness the transformation of a Korean woman into a powerful empress in China. Aired on multiple channels.
Empress Ki
Image: MBC
Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung
Image: MBC
Perfect for beginners, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, starring K-Pop Idol Cha Eun-woo, premiered on Netflix in 2019. Explore historical romance and intrigue in this captivating series.
Based on a true story, Queen For Seven Days is a historical K-drama that defies the conventions of a happy ending. Follow the love story of Lady Shin Chae-kyung and Prince Lee Yuk
Queen For Seven Days
Image: KBS2.
Experience the controversial and comically entertaining Mr. Queen, a 2020 time-traveling K-drama that seamlessly blends the present and the past
Mr. Queen
Image: tvN.
Transport yourself to the Silla Kingdom era with Hwarang, a 2016 historical K-drama centered around a group of elite young men
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Image: KBS2.
In The King In Love, a historical K-drama, witness the turmoil in the friendship of a future king and his close friend as they both fall for the same woman