PUJYA DOSS

june 18, 2024

Entertainment

10 Historical K-dramas with Modern Flair

Kokdu, a grim reaper, possesses the body of a young doctor and comes across Han Gye-jeol, who has complete control over his actions

Image: MBC

Kokdu: Season of Deity 

A woman keeps reliving her 19th life, trying to change her fate and protect her soulmate

Image: tvN

See You in My 19th Life 

When fate brings a half-human, half-vampire man and a cold-hearted woman together, they have to learn to care for each other

Image: KBS2

HeartBeat 

A lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom.

Destined with You 

Image: JTBC

Due to her ancestor's fault, Han Hae-Na's family has been cursed for generations. The curse causes her family, when they kiss someone, to turn into a dog at midnight for 6 hours

A Good Day to be a Dog 

Image: MBC

A man who is stuck in time after being killed by his lover, and a woman who has no memories of her past life and experiences time continuously

Moon in the Day 

Image: ENA

When a widowed Joseon noblewoman is kidnapped and tossed into a well, it turns out to be a portal to present-day Seoul. Out of her element, she enters a contract marriage with a cold chaebol who looks just like her deceased husband

The Story of Park's Marriage Contract 

Image: MBC

Cheon Sang-Hyuk is a charismatic fairy, who easily makes woman fall in love with him. 500 years ago, his wings were burned. To restore his wings, he went through 27 metamorphoses

My Man is Cupid

Image: Amazon Prime

The plot follows the journey of a wealthy heiress, Do Do-hee, and a powerful demon, Jung Koo Won, who loses his power. Together, they strive to regain these powers, leading to a blossoming romance between them

MY DEMON 

Image: SBS

In modern times, a producer encounters a nine-tailed fox from 1938 with a vendetta

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 

Image: tvN 

