10 Historical K-dramas with Modern Flair

Kokdu, a grim reaper, possesses the body of a young doctor and comes across Han Gye-jeol, who has complete control over his actions
Image: MBC
Kokdu: Season of Deity
A woman keeps reliving her 19th life, trying to change her fate and protect her soulmate
Image: tvN
See You in My 19th Life
When fate brings a half-human, half-vampire man and a cold-hearted woman together, they have to learn to care for each other
Image: KBS2
HeartBeat
A lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom.
Destined with You
Image: JTBC
Due to her ancestor's fault, Han Hae-Na's family has been cursed for generations. The curse causes her family, when they kiss someone, to turn into a dog at midnight for 6 hours
A Good Day to be a Dog
Image: MBC
A man who is stuck in time after being killed by his lover, and a woman who has no memories of her past life and experiences time continuously
Moon in the Day
Image: ENA
When a widowed Joseon noblewoman is kidnapped and tossed into a well, it turns out to be a portal to present-day Seoul. Out of her element, she enters a contract marriage with a cold chaebol who looks just like her deceased husband
The Story of Park's Marriage Contract
Image: MBC
Cheon Sang-Hyuk is a charismatic fairy, who easily makes woman fall in love with him. 500 years ago, his wings were burned. To restore his wings, he went through 27 metamorphoses
My Man is Cupid
Image: Amazon Prime
The plot follows the journey of a wealthy heiress, Do Do-hee, and a powerful demon, Jung Koo Won, who loses his power. Together, they strive to regain these powers, leading to a blossoming romance between them
MY DEMON
Image: SBS
In modern times, a producer encounters a nine-tailed fox from 1938 with a vendetta