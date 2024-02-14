Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
FEBRUARY 14, 2024
10 Historical war movies from Bollywood
Directed by J.P. Dutta, this film depicts the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War
Border (1997)
Directed by Farhan Akhtar, this movie follows a young man's journey from aimlessness to finding purpose as an Indian Army officer during the Kargil War
Lakshya (2004)
Directed by J.P. Dutta, this film is based on the Kargil conflict between India and Pakistan in 1999
LOC Kargil (2003)
Directed by Sankalp Reddy, this movie is based on the true events surrounding the sinking of the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971
The Ghazi Attack (2017)
Directed by Anurag Singh, this film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army fought against thousands of Afghan tribesmen in 1897
Kesari (2019)
Directed by Amrit Sagar, this movie is based on the real-life events of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971
1971 (2007)
Directed by J.P. Dutta, this film portrays the events of the Nathu La and Cho La clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in 1967
Paltan (2018)
Directed by Om Raut, this movie is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the Maratha Empire, and his exploits during the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this film is set during World War II and follows the love triangle between a film actress, her mentor, and a soldier
Rangoon (2017)
Bajirao Mastani (2015)
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, while not primarily a war film, it portrays the historical events surrounding the Maratha Empire and its conflicts, including the Battle of Bhopal
