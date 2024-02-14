Heading 3

10 Historical war movies from Bollywood

Directed by J.P. Dutta, this film depicts the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War

Border (1997) 

Image: Imdb

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, this movie follows a young man's journey from aimlessness to finding purpose as an Indian Army officer during the Kargil War

Image: Imdb

Lakshya (2004) 

Directed by J.P. Dutta, this film is based on the Kargil conflict between India and Pakistan in 1999

Image: Imdb

LOC Kargil (2003) 

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, this movie is based on the true events surrounding the sinking of the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971

The Ghazi Attack (2017) 

Image: Imdb

Directed by Anurag Singh, this film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army fought against thousands of Afghan tribesmen in 1897

Kesari (2019) 

Image: Imdb

Directed by Amrit Sagar, this movie is based on the real-life events of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971

1971 (2007) 

Image: Imdb

Directed by J.P. Dutta, this film portrays the events of the Nathu La and Cho La clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in 1967

Paltan (2018) 

Image: Imdb

Directed by Om Raut, this movie is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the Maratha Empire, and his exploits during the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) 

Image: Imdb

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this film is set during World War II and follows the love triangle between a film actress, her mentor, and a soldier

Rangoon (2017) 

Image: Imdb

Bajirao Mastani (2015) 

Image: Imdb

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, while not primarily a war film, it portrays the historical events surrounding the Maratha Empire and its conflicts, including the Battle of Bhopal

