 Ishita Gupta 

NOVEMBER 03, 2023

10 Hollywood movie with sad endings

Considered the romantic classic of all time, the way the male lead lost his life in the disastrous shipwreck was extremely heart-wrenching and pathetic 

Titanic (1997)

Image Source: IMDb

Features one of the most phenomenal performances of Meryl Streep, the ill fate of the protagonist is extremely hard to watch 

Sophie's Choice (1982)

Image Source: IMDb

The last few minutes of this Academy-winning musical showcase the harsh reality of life as despite loving and soothing each other the leads don’t end up together 

La La Land (2016)

Image Source: IMDb

Starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, this unconventional love story of two men comes with an unfortunate end

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Image Source: IMDb

Strolls in some extremities of emotions, this Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams starred film will make you smile and sob at the same time 

Blue Valentine (2010)

Image Source: IMDb

Adapted from John Green's best-selling novel of the same name, we bet you won't be able to stop your tears after watching the tragic fate of the leads

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Image Source: IMDb

Narrates the story of star-crossed lovers, despite trying hard to be with each other destiny has some harsh plans for them 

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Image Source: IMDb

Set on the events of World War II, the miserable tale of friendship between two little boys from different sides of a German concentration camp will break your heart into pieces 

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

Image Source: IMDb

Based on the enduring bond of a man and his dog, this soulful tale showcases their enteral love and devotion that continues even after a tragic incident 

Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009)

Image Source: IMDb

This classic high school romance movie has a heartbreaking climax as the female lead loses life to leukemia

A Walk To Remember (2002)

Image Source: IMDb

