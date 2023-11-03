Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 03, 2023
10 Hollywood movie with sad endings
Considered the romantic classic of all time, the way the male lead lost his life in the disastrous shipwreck was extremely heart-wrenching and pathetic
Titanic (1997)
Image Source: IMDb
Features one of the most phenomenal performances of Meryl Streep, the ill fate of the protagonist is extremely hard to watch
Sophie's Choice (1982)
Image Source: IMDb
The last few minutes of this Academy-winning musical showcase the harsh reality of life as despite loving and soothing each other the leads don’t end up together
La La Land (2016)
Image Source: IMDb
Starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, this unconventional love story of two men comes with an unfortunate end
Brokeback Mountain (2005)
Image Source: IMDb
Strolls in some extremities of emotions, this Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams starred film will make you smile and sob at the same time
Blue Valentine (2010)
Image Source: IMDb
Adapted from John Green's best-selling novel of the same name, we bet you won't be able to stop your tears after watching the tragic fate of the leads
The Fault in Our Stars (2014)
Image Source: IMDb
Narrates the story of star-crossed lovers, despite trying hard to be with each other destiny has some harsh plans for them
Moulin Rouge (2001)
Image Source: IMDb
Set on the events of World War II, the miserable tale of friendship between two little boys from different sides of a German concentration camp will break your heart into pieces
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)
Image Source: IMDb
Based on the enduring bond of a man and his dog, this soulful tale showcases their enteral love and devotion that continues even after a tragic incident
Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009)
Image Source: IMDb
This classic high school romance movie has a heartbreaking climax as the female lead loses life to leukemia
A Walk To Remember (2002)
Image Source: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.