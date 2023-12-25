Heading 3

December 25, 2023

10 Hollywood movies set on Christmas

The story of a guileless young man dressed as a giant elf searching for his dad in NYC will incredibly make you cherish the essence of the holiday spirit 

Elf (2003)

Set on Christmas Eve the humerus face-off of an 8-year-old toddler and a pair of burglars will add more charm to this vibrant day 

Home Alone (1990)

Joe Dante’s horror-comedy comes across as a unique yet entertaining movie to watch with family on this joyous occasion 

Gremlins (1984)

Established on a forbidden love story of two women this heartfelt narrative follows many Christmas references making it ideal for this day 

Carol (2015)

Get some genuine Christmas warmth with the story of a unique friendship between a bullied kid and a young man who worked as a Santa Claus 

Bad Santa (2003)

Released in 1988, the power-packed action of Bruce Willis set in the magical moment of Christmas is an excellent combination to opt for 

Die Hard (1988)

This Tim Burton-helmed fantasy drama based on the context of Christmas where a sad-eyed hero with scissor-like hands thrives to prove his innocence for a crime he didn't commit 

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

The narrative centres around the dramatic tale of eight different couples taking place around the zestful month of Christmas 

Love Actually (2003)

A Christmas Story (1983)

Embrace this vibrant eve with this unique slice-of-life film back from the 80s

Starring Jude Law and Cameron Diaz as leads, this heartwarming rom-com has some innate charming traits ideal for the festive season 

The Holiday (2006)

