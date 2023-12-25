Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
December 25, 2023
10 Hollywood movies set on Christmas
The story of a guileless young man dressed as a giant elf searching for his dad in NYC will incredibly make you cherish the essence of the holiday spirit
Elf (2003)
Image: Imdb
Set on Christmas Eve the humerus face-off of an 8-year-old toddler and a pair of burglars will add more charm to this vibrant day
Image: Imdb
Home Alone (1990)
Joe Dante’s horror-comedy comes across as a unique yet entertaining movie to watch with family on this joyous occasion
Gremlins (1984)
Image: Imdb
Established on a forbidden love story of two women this heartfelt narrative follows many Christmas references making it ideal for this day
Carol (2015)
Image: Imdb
Get some genuine Christmas warmth with the story of a unique friendship between a bullied kid and a young man who worked as a Santa Claus
Bad Santa (2003)
Image: Imdb
Released in 1988, the power-packed action of Bruce Willis set in the magical moment of Christmas is an excellent combination to opt for
Die Hard (1988)
Image: Imdb
This Tim Burton-helmed fantasy drama based on the context of Christmas where a sad-eyed hero with scissor-like hands thrives to prove his innocence for a crime he didn't commit
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
Image: Imdb
The narrative centres around the dramatic tale of eight different couples taking place around the zestful month of Christmas
Love Actually (2003)
Image: Imdb
A Christmas Story (1983)
Image: Imdb
Embrace this vibrant eve with this unique slice-of-life film back from the 80s
Starring Jude Law and Cameron Diaz as leads, this heartwarming rom-com has some innate charming traits ideal for the festive season
The Holiday (2006)
Image: Imdb
