10 Hollywood movies under 2 hours

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, this iconic crime film weaves multiple interconnected stories in a nonlinear narrative

Pulp Fiction (1994) 

Directed by Frank Darabont, this drama follows the friendship between two inmates, played by Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, in a prison

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 

Directed by David Fincher, this biographical drama portrays the founding of Facebook by Mark Zuckerberg and the ensuing legal battles

 The Social Network (2010) 

Directed by Damien Chazelle, this intense drama follows the tumultuous relationship between a young jazz drummer and his demanding instructor

Whiplash (2014) 

Another Quentin Tarantino classic, this crime thriller depicts the aftermath of a botched diamond heist

Reservoir Dogs (1992) 

Directed by John McTiernan, this action-packed thriller follows New York City cop John McClane as he battles terrorists in a Los Angeles skyscraper

 Die Hard (1988) 

Directed by John G. Avildsen, this inspirational sports drama follows an underdog boxer, played by Sylvester Stallone, as he gets a shot at the heavyweight title

Rocky (1976) 

Directed by Dan Gilroy, this thriller stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a freelance crime journalist who blurs the lines between observer and participant

Nightcrawler (2014) 

Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, this comedy-drama follows a dysfunctional family as they embark on a road trip to support their daughter in a beauty pageant

 Little Miss Sunshine (2006) 

Jurassic Park (1993) 

 Directed by Steven Spielberg, this science-fic adventure film follows a group of scientists and visitors as they encounter genetically engineered dinosaurs at a theme park

