Heading 3
FEBRUARY 21, 2024
10 Hollywood movies under 2 hours
Directed by Quentin Tarantino, this iconic crime film weaves multiple interconnected stories in a nonlinear narrative
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Image-IMDb
Directed by Frank Darabont, this drama follows the friendship between two inmates, played by Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, in a prison
Image-IMDb
The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
Directed by David Fincher, this biographical drama portrays the founding of Facebook by Mark Zuckerberg and the ensuing legal battles
Image-IMDb
The Social Network (2010)
Directed by Damien Chazelle, this intense drama follows the tumultuous relationship between a young jazz drummer and his demanding instructor
Whiplash (2014)
Image-IMDb
Another Quentin Tarantino classic, this crime thriller depicts the aftermath of a botched diamond heist
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
Image-IMDb
Directed by John McTiernan, this action-packed thriller follows New York City cop John McClane as he battles terrorists in a Los Angeles skyscraper
Die Hard (1988)
Image-IMDb
Directed by John G. Avildsen, this inspirational sports drama follows an underdog boxer, played by Sylvester Stallone, as he gets a shot at the heavyweight title
Rocky (1976)
Image-IMDb
Directed by Dan Gilroy, this thriller stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a freelance crime journalist who blurs the lines between observer and participant
Nightcrawler (2014)
Image-IMDb
Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, this comedy-drama follows a dysfunctional family as they embark on a road trip to support their daughter in a beauty pageant
Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
Image-IMDb
Jurassic Park (1993)
Image-IMDb
Directed by Steven Spielberg, this science-fic adventure film follows a group of scientists and visitors as they encounter genetically engineered dinosaurs at a theme park
