Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

December 11, 2023

10 Hollywood romantic films to watch

Starring Gerald Butler and Katherine Heigl, both of them click, and Butler falls in love while helping her impress other guy

The Ugly Truth

Image: Imdb

It explores the story of a journalist who sets to go to high school again for a research project. It is a good fun watch

Image: Imdb

Never Been Kissed

The poignant story of a young widow out to give life a second chance is an absolute tearjerker. It is an emotional roller coaster ride

 P.S. I Love You

Image: Imdb

It is more than just the typical poor guy meets rich girl storyline. The story weaves magic and casts a spell that has a lingering effect

 The Notebook

Image: Imdb

A 27 times beautiful bridesmaid meets a handsome reporter to crack a crazy love story

27 Dresses

Image: Imdb

It makes you yearn for someone who will make your dreams a reality. It is a love story between a businessman and a hooker

Pretty Woman

Image: Imdb

When a single girl swaps houses with a stranger, she meets the man of dreams and falls in love with him to live happily ever after

The Holiday

Image: Imdb

There's essentially no plot, as the film simply consists of thoughtful conversations between two charming performers in Vienna 

Before Sunrise

Image: Imdb

Mississippi Masala

Image: Imdb

Mira Nair's swoon-worthy drama tracks the romance between two people of different classes. Watch it for an amazing experience 

A travel bookstore owner stumbles into a relationship with a world-famous movie star in this beloved and popular rom-com

Notting Hill 

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here