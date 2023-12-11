Heading 3
December 11, 2023
10 Hollywood romantic films to watch
Starring Gerald Butler and Katherine Heigl, both of them click, and Butler falls in love while helping her impress other guy
The Ugly Truth
Image: Imdb
It explores the story of a journalist who sets to go to high school again for a research project. It is a good fun watch
Image: Imdb
Never Been Kissed
The poignant story of a young widow out to give life a second chance is an absolute tearjerker. It is an emotional roller coaster ride
P.S. I Love You
Image: Imdb
It is more than just the typical poor guy meets rich girl storyline. The story weaves magic and casts a spell that has a lingering effect
The Notebook
Image: Imdb
A 27 times beautiful bridesmaid meets a handsome reporter to crack a crazy love story
27 Dresses
Image: Imdb
It makes you yearn for someone who will make your dreams a reality. It is a love story between a businessman and a hooker
Pretty Woman
Image: Imdb
When a single girl swaps houses with a stranger, she meets the man of dreams and falls in love with him to live happily ever after
The Holiday
Image: Imdb
There's essentially no plot, as the film simply consists of thoughtful conversations between two charming performers in Vienna
Before Sunrise
Image: Imdb
Mississippi Masala
Image: Imdb
Mira Nair's swoon-worthy drama tracks the romance between two people of different classes. Watch it for an amazing experience
A travel bookstore owner stumbles into a relationship with a world-famous movie star in this beloved and popular rom-com
Notting Hill
Image: Imdb
