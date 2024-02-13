Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 13, 2024
10 Hollywood’s Most Controversial Movies
Controversy surrounded its portrayal of Christ's struggles with earthly desires, challenging traditional beliefs and sparking debates among religious groups
The Last Temptation of Christ
Image source- IMDb
Known for its extreme violence and disturbing scenes, the film raised concerns about the impact of media on society and was even linked to real-life crimes
Image source- IMDb
A Clockwork Orange
Shocking audiences with its use of actual deformities in circus performers, the film faced backlash for exploiting and sensationalizing the lives of those with physical differences
Image source- IMDb
Freaks
The film's explicit BDSM scenes and portrayal of a dominant-submissive relationship stirred debates about consent, sexual representation, and the boundary between erotica and mainstream cinema
Fifty Shades of Grey
Image source- IMDb
Infamous for its horrifying scenes, including a young girl's self-inflicted harm with a crucifix, the film was criticized for its intense and disturbing depiction of demonic possession
The Exorcist
Image source- IMDb
Controversial for its portrayal of Marilyn Monroe as a victim, the film faced scrutiny for its handling of the iconic figure's personal struggles and relationships
Blonde
Image source- IMDb
Luis Buñuel's exploration of religious themes and taboo subjects, including incestuous undertones, led to the film being banned in Spain and denounced by the Catholic Church
Viridiana
Image source- IMDb
The film's explicit sexual content, including a notorious butter scene, stirred debates about consent, ethics in filmmaking, and the line between art and exploitation
Last Tango in Paris
Image source- IMDb
Bonnie and Clyde
Image source- IMDb
Infamous for its glamorization of violence and graphic scenes, the film faced criticism for its portrayal of criminal activity and its impact on societal perceptions
Poison
Image source- IMDb
As a pioneer in Queer cinema, the film's explicit content and unconventional narrative sparked conversations about representation, challenging societal norms, and pushing boundaries in filmmaking
