Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

10 Hollywood’s Most Controversial Movies

Controversy surrounded its portrayal of Christ's struggles with earthly desires, challenging traditional beliefs and sparking debates among religious groups

The Last Temptation of Christ 

Known for its extreme violence and disturbing scenes, the film raised concerns about the impact of media on society and was even linked to real-life crimes

 A Clockwork Orange 

Shocking audiences with its use of actual deformities in circus performers, the film faced backlash for exploiting and sensationalizing the lives of those with physical differences

Freaks

The film's explicit BDSM scenes and portrayal of a dominant-submissive relationship stirred debates about consent, sexual representation, and the boundary between erotica and mainstream cinema

Fifty Shades of Grey 

Infamous for its horrifying scenes, including a young girl's self-inflicted harm with a crucifix, the film was criticized for its intense and disturbing depiction of demonic possession

 The Exorcist 

Controversial for its portrayal of Marilyn Monroe as a victim, the film faced scrutiny for its handling of the iconic figure's personal struggles and relationships

Blonde

Luis Buñuel's exploration of religious themes and taboo subjects, including incestuous undertones, led to the film being banned in Spain and denounced by the Catholic Church

Viridiana

The film's explicit sexual content, including a notorious butter scene, stirred debates about consent, ethics in filmmaking, and the line between art and exploitation

Last Tango in Paris 

Bonnie and Clyde 

Infamous for its glamorization of violence and graphic scenes, the film faced criticism for its portrayal of criminal activity and its impact on societal perceptions

Poison

As a pioneer in Queer cinema, the film's explicit content and unconventional narrative sparked conversations about representation, challenging societal norms, and pushing boundaries in filmmaking

