10 hopelessly romantic K-dramas for you
A South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea, falling in love with a soldier. A tale of cross-border romance.
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
An alien stranded on Earth for centuries falls for a top actress, navigating love and cosmic dilemmas.
Image: SBS
My Love from the Star
A centuries-old goblin seeks to end his immortal life by finding his bride, encountering romance and supernatural challenges.
Goblin
Image: tvN
A love story between a soldier and a doctor amidst duty, danger, and sacrifice in a war-torn country.
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
A petite woman gifted with superhuman strength protects her crush from danger while navigating love and crime.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
A night courier gets entangled in a journalist's quest for justice, leading to a deep romantic connection amidst secrets and danger.
Healer
Image: KBS2
A love story between a mermaid and a genius swindler, spanning centuries and overcoming destiny's challenges.
Legend of the Blue Sea
Image: SBS
A woman with the ability to foresee accidents tries to alter fate, falling in love with a prosecutor in the process.
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS
A cross-dressing woman serves as a eunuch, catching the eye of the crown prince, leading to a forbidden romance.
Love in the Moonlight
Image: KBS2
A woman plagued by ghosts finds solace in a CEO who can make them disappear by touching him, leading to unexpected love.
The Master's Sun
Image: SBS