Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 22, 2024

Entertainment

10 hopelessly romantic K-dramas for you

A South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea, falling in love with a soldier. A tale of cross-border romance. 

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

An alien stranded on Earth for centuries falls for a top actress, navigating love and cosmic dilemmas. 

Image:  SBS

My Love from the Star

A centuries-old goblin seeks to end his immortal life by finding his bride, encountering romance and supernatural challenges. 

Goblin

Image:  tvN

A love story between a soldier and a doctor amidst duty, danger, and sacrifice in a war-torn country. 

Descendants of the Sun

Image:  KBS2

A petite woman gifted with superhuman strength protects her crush from danger while navigating love and crime. 

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image: JTBC

A night courier gets entangled in a journalist's quest for justice, leading to a deep romantic connection amidst secrets and danger. 

Healer

Image: KBS2

A love story between a mermaid and a genius swindler, spanning centuries and overcoming destiny's challenges. 

Legend of the Blue Sea

Image:  SBS

A woman with the ability to foresee accidents tries to alter fate, falling in love with a prosecutor in the process. 

While You Were Sleeping

Image:  SBS

A cross-dressing woman serves as a eunuch, catching the eye of the crown prince, leading to a forbidden romance.

Love in the Moonlight

Image:  KBS2

A woman plagued by ghosts finds solace in a CEO who can make them disappear by touching him, leading to unexpected love. 

The Master's Sun

Image:  SBS

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here