10 Horror K-dramas That Are Too Scary
Yoon Hwa Pyung, born into a shaman family, meets Choi Yoon, an exorcist priest, and Kang Kil Young, a detective. Together, they battle crimes fueled by mysterious powers.
The Guest
Source: OCN
Jong Woo moves to Seoul for a job offer from his friend Jae Ho. He chooses a cheap hotel to stay in for six months but experiences strange events there
Strangers From Hell
Source: OCN
The show Save Me burrows into your mind and lingers. This series traces a young woman's fight to escape her family's devoted religious cult. It's not exactly horror, but the plot evokes a chilling fear you wouldn't want anyone to experience.
Save Me
Source: OCN
Joong Won, the CEO of Kingdom Conglomerate, meets Gong Shil, who sees ghosts. They team up to confront the fear and sorrow caused by these spirits, and love blossoms between them without them realizing
Master’s Sun
Source: SBS
The show portrays people receiving predictions about their death, followed by a death angel arriving to take their lives. It focuses on these supernatural beings sending people to hell unexpectedly
Hellbound
Source: Netflix
Set in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, the drama follows a special search party investigating mysterious disappearances and murders to uncover the truth
Search
Source: OCN
Achiara, a serene village with minimal crime, gets disrupted when So Yoon arrives to teach. She discovers a buried body on her first day, and with police officer Woo Jae, she embarks on a journey to uncover the truth.
The Village: Achiara’s Secret
Source: SBS
This binge-worthy series offers three short dramas in just 12 episodes. Each set in a high school, these stories unveil eerie secrets and ancient spirits that were once hidden, now coming to light
Strange School Tales
Source: SEEZN
This show revolves around Queen Sim who seeks a shaman's help for children and gives birth to a prince and a princess. Separated, the princess becomes a witch. With dark magic and suspense, the show will keep you both intrigued and spooked.
Secret Healer
Source: JTBC
We could not help but mention this film. It follows So Jin, a girl possessed by a spirit with a deadly ability tied to names and photos. Jin Hee, a reporter investigating an IT conglomerate, crosses paths with So Jin, unraveling her unique power
The Cursed
Source: LD Entertainment