10 Horror K-dramas to binge-watch at 3 AM
Pujya Doss
Image: Netflix
Kingdom
Set in Korea's Joseon period, this series combines historical drama with horror as a prince investigates a mysterious plague that turns people into flesh-eating monsters
When a young woman becomes entangled with a cult, her family must rescue her from its clutches. The eerie atmosphere and psychological tension make for a haunting watch
Image: OCN
Save Me
A young man moves into an eerie, run-down apartment complex in Seoul and discovers the disturbing secrets of his neighbors, leading to a terrifying spiral into madness
Image: OCN
Strangers from Hell
A psychic, a priest, and a detective join forces to combat supernatural forces wreaking havoc in their town. This drama skillfully blends horror with crime-solving elements
Image: OCN
The Guest
Mixing horror and romantic comedy, a woman who can see ghosts finds solace in the presence of a CEO who can make the spirits disappear by touching her
Image: SBS TV
The Master's Sun
Set in a remote school during winter break, a group of students and their teacher become trapped by a snowstorm while dark secrets and chilling events unfold
Image: KBS
White Christmas
This unique drama follows a woman who gains the ability to see scents after surviving a traumatic event, including the scents left behind by criminals
The Girl Who Sees Scents
Image: SBS
A prosecutor becomes a vampire after an accident, and he uses his newfound abilities to solve crimes while struggling to maintain his humanity
Image: OCN
Vampire Prosecutor
A detective with the ability to communicate with ghosts joins forces with a psychic to solve mysterious cases involving spirits and supernatural phenomena
Possessed
Image: Netflix
A psychiatrist with the ability to see ghosts helps restless spirits find closure while dealing with his own personal traumas
Soul
Image: MBC