july 20, 2024

10 Horror K-dramas to watch at 12 AM

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

Set in the Joseon era, a crown prince investigates a mysterious plague turning people into zombies, unveiling political intrigue and dark secrets

Image:  Netflix

Kingdom

Cha Hyun-soo moves into a rundown apartment, where residents fight to survive as humans turn into savage monsters. Gripping and grotesque

Image: Netflix

Sweet Home

A psychic, a priest, and a detective team up to battle powerful spirits and uncover the truth behind mysterious murders. Chilling and suspenseful

Image:  OCN

The Guest

A young man moves into a creepy dormitory where strange and horrifying events unfold, testing his sanity. Dark and intense

Strangers from Hell

Image:  OCN

A detective teams up with a psychic medium to solve crimes involving supernatural forces and possession, blending horror and humor

Image:  OCN

Possessed

A desperate woman trapped in a religious cult seeks help from her high school friends to escape, unveiling terrifying secrets

Save Me

Image:  OCN

A doctor and an exorcist join forces to protect a hospital from evil spirits, balancing science and faith

Priest

Image:  OCN

A woman who sees ghosts teams up with a cold CEO to solve haunting mysteries, blending horror with romance

Master’s Sun

Image:  SBS

In an isolated school during winter break, students and a teacher face psychological horror and murder. Tense and thought-provoking

White Christmas

Image: KBS2

A cursed princess and a royal physician battle dark magic and sinister forces in a historical horror-fantasy

Mirror of the Witch

Image:  JTBC

