10 Horror K-dramas to watch at 12 AM

Set in the Joseon era, a crown prince investigates a mysterious plague turning people into zombies, unveiling political intrigue and dark secrets
Kingdom
Cha Hyun-soo moves into a rundown apartment, where residents fight to survive as humans turn into savage monsters. Gripping and grotesque
Sweet Home
A psychic, a priest, and a detective team up to battle powerful spirits and uncover the truth behind mysterious murders. Chilling and suspenseful
The Guest
A young man moves into a creepy dormitory where strange and horrifying events unfold, testing his sanity. Dark and intense
Strangers from Hell
A detective teams up with a psychic medium to solve crimes involving supernatural forces and possession, blending horror and humor
Possessed
A desperate woman trapped in a religious cult seeks help from her high school friends to escape, unveiling terrifying secrets
Save Me
A doctor and an exorcist join forces to protect a hospital from evil spirits, balancing science and faith
Priest
A woman who sees ghosts teams up with a cold CEO to solve haunting mysteries, blending horror with romance
Master’s Sun
In an isolated school during winter break, students and a teacher face psychological horror and murder. Tense and thought-provoking
White Christmas
A cursed princess and a royal physician battle dark magic and sinister forces in a historical horror-fantasy
Mirror of the Witch
