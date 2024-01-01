Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 hottest K-drama oppas 2024

Dazzling with charisma, Cha Eun-woo's charm extends from his ethereal visuals to his compelling acting, capturing hearts with every role

Image: Cha Eun Woo’s instagram 

Cha Eun-woo

A magnetic presence, Song Kang effortlessly blends intensity with warmth on screen, creating a unique allure that captivates viewers effortlessly.

Image: Song Kang’s instagram 

Song Kang

Ro Woon's striking looks and versatile performances make him a captivating force in K-dramas, leaving an indelible impression on fans worldwide.

Image: Ro Woon’s instagram

Ro Woon

With a magnetic screen presence, Nam Joo-hyuk's emotive performances and model-like looks make him a standout heartthrob in the K-drama realm.

Nam Joo-hyuk

Image: Nam Joo-hyuk’s instagram

Park Hyung-sik's suave charisma and acting prowess create a winning combination, solidifying his status as a sought-after leading man in the K-drama scene.

Park Hyung-Sik

Image: Park Hyung-Sik’s instagram 

Lee Jun-ho's dynamic performances and handsome demeanor make him a captivating actor, consistently leaving audiences enamored with his on-screen presence.

Lee Jun-ho

Image: Lee Jun-ho’s instagram

Kim Soo-Hyun

Image: Kim Soo-Hyun’s instagram

Kim Soo-hyun's stellar acting skills and irresistible charm redefine the K-drama landscape, earning him a top spot among the industry's leading heartthrobs.

Hwang In-youp's intense gaze and powerful performances contribute to his rising status as one of the most captivating actors in the K-drama realm.

Hwang In-Youp

Image: Hwang In-Youp’s instagram

Ahn Hyo-seop's charming smile and versatile acting make him a rising star, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of K-drama enthusiasts.

Ahn Hyo-seop

Image: Ahn Hyo-seop’s instagram

Ahn Bo-hyun's charismatic presence and powerful portrayals showcase his versatility, establishing him as a magnetic force in the world of K-dramas.

Ahn Bo-Hyun

Image: Ahn Bo-Hyun’s instagram

