10 hottest K-pop female idols of all time

With her charismatic stage presence and versatile talents, Jennie steals hearts effortlessly. Whether she's rapping or captivating audiences with her stunning visuals, she continues to be a trendsetter
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK's Jennie
Jisoo's ethereal beauty and graceful demeanor make her an undeniable force in the K-pop scene. Known for her exceptional vocals and acting skills, she's a true multi-talent
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK's Jisoo
As the leader of TWICE, Jihyo commands the stage with her powerful vocals and exceptional leadership. Her charm and dedication make her an inspiration to many
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE's Jihyo
Momo's incredible dance skills and vibrant energy make her a standout performer. Whether she's showcasing her moves or smiling brightly, she leaves a lasting impression
TWICE's Momo
Image: JYP Entertainment.
A true icon of confidence and sensuality, HyunA captivates with her bold performances and unique style. Her charisma knows no bounds, making her a true trendsetter
HyunA
Image: P Nation.
Sunmi
Image: Abyss Company.
Sunmi's alluring stage presence and distinctive musical style set her apart. Known for her solo career and former Wonder Girls membership, she continues to be a captivating force in the industry
Joy's stunning visuals and versatile talents shine on stage and screen. Whether she's singing, acting, or gracing the runway, she embodies elegance and charm
Red Velvet's Joy
Image: SM Entertainment.
With her soulful voice and exceptional songwriting skills, IU has become a beloved figure in K-pop. Her ability to convey emotions through her music has earned her widespread acclaim
IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
Chaewon's rising star is marked by her exceptional vocal range and mesmerizing performances. As part of LE SSERAFIM, she contributes to the group's unique identity
LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon
Image: Source Music
Known for her dynamic and genre-defying music, BIBI captures attention with her bold and unapologetic style. Her distinct voice and artistic vision make her a rising star in the industry