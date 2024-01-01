10 Hottest K-pop idols of 2024

RM, the charismatic leader of BTS, is known for his powerful rap and thoughtful lyrics. His intelligence and stage presence have made him one of the hottest idols in K-pop.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS' RM (Kim Namjoon):
Kai, from EXO, is a dance powerhouse with a mesmerizing stage presence. His suave style and exceptional dancing make him one of the hottest K-pop idols.
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO's Kai (Kim Jongin):
V, with his soulful voice and striking visuals, is a heartthrob of BTS. His unique charm and talent contribute to his status as one of the hottest male idols in K-pop.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS' V (Kim Taehyung):
Mingyu, a member of SEVENTEEN, is admired for his tall stature and model-like visuals. His charisma on stage and in variety shows has solidified his status as a top K-pop heartthrob.
SEVENTEEN's Mingyu (Kim Mingyu):
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS, is celebrated for his all-around talent in singing, dancing, and visuals. His boyish charm and powerful performances have made him one of the hottest idols in K-pop.
BTS' Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
With her charismatic stage presence and versatile talents, Jennie steals hearts effortlessly. Whether she's rapping or captivating audiences with her stunning visuals, she continues to be a trendsetter
BLACKPINK's Jennie
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK's Jisoo
Image: YG Entertainment.
Jisoo's ethereal beauty and graceful demeanor make her an undeniable force in the K-pop scene. Known for her exceptional vocals and acting skills, she's a true multi-talent
As the leader of TWICE, Jihyo commands the stage with her powerful vocals and exceptional leadership. Her charm and dedication make her an inspiration to many
TWICE's Jihyo
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Momo's incredible dance skills and vibrant energy make her a standout performer. Whether she's showcasing her moves or smiling brightly, she leaves a lasting impression
TWICE's Momo
Image: JYP Entertainment.
A true icon of confidence and sensuality, HyunA captivates with her bold performances and unique style. Her charisma knows no bounds, making her a true trendsetter