10 iconic 4th generation IT K-pop idols

With captivating visuals, charismatic personality, and powerful stage presence, Yeonjun from TXT undeniably claims the title of IT boy of 4th generation K-pop
Image: BIGHIT Music
TXT Yeonjun
Hyunjin excels at being an all-rounder idol with brilliant vocals, rap skills, dance skills, stage presence, and not to mention charismatic visuals that capture the hearts of many fans worldwide, making him the IT factor
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids Hyunjin
One of the best centers in K-pop history, Ryujin is an IT girl material with her extraordinary stage presence, dancing skills, charisma, and rapping skills, earning her global popularity
Image: JYP Entertainment
ITZY Ryujin
Wonyoung is undoubtedly a 4th generation IT girl with her angelic visual, amazing stage presence, many talents, and large solo fan base, earning her the nickname of Korea’s princess
IVE Wonyoung
Image: Starship Entertainment
With extraordinary dance skills, brilliant stage presence, and captivating cat-eyed visual, Yeji from ITZY often gets called the IT girl of the 4th generation, who continues to win the hearts of her fans
ITZY Yeji
Image: JYP Entertainment
Karina’s too-perfect beauty is often compared to AI, while her splendid dancing skills and stage presence earned her the title of IT girl K-pop’s 4th-gen
Aespa Karina
Image: SM Entertainment
With powerful stage presence and energy-filled performance skills, San from ATEEZ can stand out in a room full of idols, which contributes to his IT factor
ATEEZ San
Image: KQ Entertainment
While other members of (G)I-DLE are equally fierce as Soyeon, she stands out as an IT girl due to her passionate leadership and bold personality, qualities that are rare to find in idols
(G)I-DLE Soyeon
Image: CUBE Entertainment
Yiren is the lead dancer, vocalist, and visual of EVERGLOW, which contributes to her title of an IT girl
EVERGLOW Yiren
Image: Yiren official Instagram
While being a non-Korean idol she is often a subject of many discussions, her fierce presence, dance skills, and irresistible vocals make her IT girl material who serves as a style icon of 4th generation K-pop