 Moupriya Banerjee

MARCH 17, 2024

Entertainment

10 iconic 4th generation IT K-pop idols

With captivating visuals, charismatic personality, and powerful stage presence, Yeonjun from TXT undeniably claims the title of IT boy of 4th generation K-pop

Image: BIGHIT Music

TXT Yeonjun

Hyunjin excels at being an all-rounder idol with brilliant vocals, rap skills, dance skills, stage presence, and not to mention charismatic visuals that capture the hearts of many fans worldwide, making him the IT factor 

Image: JYP Entertainment

 Stray Kids Hyunjin

One of the best centers in K-pop history, Ryujin is an IT girl material with her extraordinary stage presence, dancing skills, charisma, and rapping skills, earning her global popularity

Image: JYP Entertainment

 ITZY Ryujin

Wonyoung is undoubtedly a 4th generation IT girl with her angelic visual, amazing stage presence, many talents, and large solo fan base, earning her the nickname of Korea’s princess

IVE Wonyoung

Image: Starship Entertainment

With extraordinary dance skills, brilliant stage presence, and captivating cat-eyed visual, Yeji from ITZY often gets called the IT girl of the 4th generation, who continues to win the hearts of her fans

ITZY Yeji

Image: JYP Entertainment

Karina’s too-perfect beauty is often compared to AI, while her splendid dancing skills and stage presence earned her the title of IT girl K-pop’s 4th-gen

Aespa Karina

Image: SM Entertainment

With powerful stage presence and energy-filled performance skills, San from ATEEZ can stand out in a room full of idols, which contributes to his IT factor

ATEEZ San

Image: KQ Entertainment

While other members of (G)I-DLE are equally fierce as Soyeon, she stands out as an IT girl due to her passionate leadership and bold personality, qualities that are rare to find in idols

(G)I-DLE Soyeon

Image: CUBE Entertainment

Yiren is the lead dancer, vocalist, and visual of EVERGLOW, which contributes to her title of an IT girl

EVERGLOW Yiren

Image: Yiren official Instagram

While being a non-Korean idol she is often a subject of many discussions, her fierce presence, dance skills, and irresistible vocals make her IT girl material who serves as a style icon of 4th generation K-pop

Aespa NingNing

Image: SM Entertainment

