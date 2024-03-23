Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
March 23, 2024
10 Iconic Bollywood Holi songs
The 2013 movie starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor gave one of the best Holi songs sung by Vishal Dadlani, and Shalmali Kholgade
Balam Pichkari - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Image: IMDb
This song was written by lyricist Sameer and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan stars Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, perfect to lit up your Holi celebration
Image: IMDb
Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi
- Waqt: The race against time
Your Holi celebration is incomplete without this song, sung by the biggest Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, and written by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan
Image: IMDb
Rang Barse - Silsila
The famous song from the movie Baghban features Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini indulging in a playful Holi celebration
Hori khele Raghuveera - Baghban
Image: IMDb
The song sung by legendary Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar brings out the spirit of holi Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh
Aaj Na Chodenge Bas Humjoli Khelenge Hum Holi - Kati Patang
Image: IMDb
The title song from the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania is enough to get people all excited for Holi
Badrinath Ki Dulhania title song - Badrinath ki Dulhani
Image: IMDb
The song written by Gulzar stars Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, and Gulshan Grover, a perfect and unique holi song for your celebration
Gali Gali - Pataakha
Image: IMDb
Mika Singh and Shreya Ghoshal sing this song for a rom-com film Milan Talkies, adding a romantic touch to the celebration
Mind Na Kariyo Holi Hai - Milan Talkies
Image: IMDb
Gori tu latth maar - Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
Image: IMDb
Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar play Latthmar Holi in this song, adding a traditional twist to the celebration
Image: IMDb
Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar’s timeless classic from the movie Sholay celebrates the festival with Hema Malini, Dharmendra, and Amitabh Bachchan
Holi ke din - Sholay
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.