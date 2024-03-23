Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

March 23, 2024

10 Iconic Bollywood Holi songs


The 2013 movie starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor gave one of the best Holi songs sung by Vishal Dadlani, and Shalmali Kholgade

Balam Pichkari - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

This song was written by lyricist Sameer and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan stars Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, perfect to lit up your Holi celebration

Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi
- Waqt: The race against time

Your Holi celebration is incomplete without this song, sung by the biggest Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, and written by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Rang Barse - Silsila

The famous song from the movie Baghban features Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini indulging in a playful Holi celebration

Hori khele Raghuveera - Baghban

The song sung by legendary Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar brings out the spirit of holi Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh

Aaj Na Chodenge Bas Humjoli Khelenge Hum Holi - Kati Patang

The title song from the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania is enough to get people all excited for Holi

Badrinath Ki Dulhania title song - Badrinath ki Dulhani

The song written by Gulzar stars Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, and Gulshan Grover, a perfect and unique holi song for your celebration 

Gali Gali - Pataakha

Mika Singh and Shreya Ghoshal sing this song for a rom-com film Milan Talkies, adding a romantic touch to the celebration

Mind Na Kariyo Holi Hai - Milan Talkies

Gori tu latth maar - Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar play Latthmar Holi in this song, adding a traditional twist to the celebration

Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar’s timeless classic from the movie Sholay celebrates the festival with Hema Malini, Dharmendra, and Amitabh Bachchan

Holi ke din - Sholay

