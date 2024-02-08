Heading 3

10 iconic Bollywood villains from 90s 

Although the movie is from the late 80s, Mogambo, with his famous line “Mogambo khush hua,” remains an iconic villain of the era

Mogambo (Amrish Puri) - Mr India (1987) 

Shakaal, with his bald head and unique appearance, left a lasting impression as a formidable villain

Shakaal (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) - Shaan (1980) 

Paresh Rawal's portrayal of the menacing Lion added depth to the antagonist character in this coming-of-age film

Lion (Paresh Rawal) - Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994) 

Ashutosh Rana's performance as Gokul Pandit, a psychopathic killer, earned him acclaim for his portrayal of a chilling antagonist

Gokul Pandit (Ashutosh Rana) - Dushman (1998) 

Danny Denzongpa played the role of Bakhtawar, a powerful and ruthless underworld don, in this action-packed film

 Bakhtawar (Danny Denzongpa) - Hum (1991) 

Danny Denzongpa's menacing portrayal of Kancha Cheena made him one of the most memorable villains of the era

Kancha Cheena (Danny Denzongpa) - Agneepath (1990) 

Sadashiv Amrapurkar's portrayal of the eunuch villain Balli added a unique and chilling element to this intense drama

Balli (Sadashiv Amrapurkar) - Sadak (1991) 

Mukesh Rishi's powerful performance as the corrupt politician Gajraj Choudhary made him a memorable antagonist

Gajraj Choudhary (Mukesh Rishi) - Ghatak (1996)

Although a comic villain, Crime Master Gogo's character became iconic for its humor and catchphrases

Crime Master Gogo (Shakti Kapoor) - Andaz Apna Apna (1994) 

Lal Baadshah (Amrish Puri) - Lal Baadshah (1999) 

Amrish Puri's portrayal of Lal Baadshah, a crime lord, showcased his versatility in playing both positive and negative roles

