OCTOBER 30, 2023

10 iconic Chandler Bing quotes

"Hi, I'm Chandler, I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable"

Image Source: Imdb

Season 6: The One with the Proposal

"I'm not great at the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?"

Image Source: Imdb

Season 8: The One with the Tea Leaves

"Okay, you have to stop the Q-tip when there's resistance!!" 

Image Source: Imdb

Season 2: The One with Ross's New Girlfriend

“Could I be any more….?”

Image Source: Imdb

All Season: The iconic oneliner 

"I'm hopeless and awkward and desperate for love!" 

Image Source: Imdb

Season 3: The One with the Metaphorical Tunnel

"I'm glad we're having a rehearsal dinner. I rarely practice my meals before I eat "

Image Source: Imdb

Season 10: The One with Phoebe's Wedding 

"Up until I was 25 I thought the response to 'I love you' was 'oh crap "

Image Source: Imdb

Season 8: The One with the Tea Leaves

"I say more dumb things before 9 a.m. than most people say all day"

Image Source: Imdb

Season 4: The One with the Fake Party 

"You make me happier than I ever thought I could be, and if you let me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to make you feel the same way"

Image Source: Imdb

Season 6: The One with the Proposal

"You didn’t ‘get’ me. It’s an electric drill. You ‘get’ me you kill me!"

Image Source: Imdb

Season 3: The One with Frank Jr.

