Season 6: The One with the Proposal
"I'm not great at the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?"
Season 8: The One with the Tea Leaves
"Okay, you have to stop the Q-tip when there's resistance!!"
Season 2: The One with Ross's New Girlfriend
“Could I be any more….?”
All Season: The iconic oneliner
"I'm hopeless and awkward and desperate for love!"
Season 3: The One with the Metaphorical Tunnel
"I'm glad we're having a rehearsal dinner. I rarely practice my meals before I eat "
Season 10: The One with Phoebe's Wedding
"Up until I was 25 I thought the response to 'I love you' was 'oh crap "
Season 8: The One with the Tea Leaves
"I say more dumb things before 9 a.m. than most people say all day"
Season 4: The One with the Fake Party
"You make me happier than I ever thought I could be, and if you let me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to make you feel the same way"
Season 6: The One with the Proposal
"You didn’t ‘get’ me. It’s an electric drill. You ‘get’ me you kill me!"
Season 3: The One with Frank Jr.
