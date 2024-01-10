Heading 3
10 Iconic cop characters of Hindi cinema
Salman Khan's cop character in Dabangg became an icon for his badass, Robin Hood persona and corrupt police officer image. This kind of messy cop character was quite unique in Hindi Cinema
Chulbul Pandey
Ajay Devgn's portrayal of Bajirao Singham has stood the test of time and has become iconic for its mass appeal and relentless fight against the villains
Bajirao Singham
Akshay Kumar's cop character, Vikram Rathore, achieved iconic status and gained immense popularity in pop culture
Vikram Rathore
Amitabh Bachhan's character, Vijay Khanna, from Zanjeer has aged gracefully. The cop character, written by Salim-Javed, established him as an angry young man
Vijay Khanna
Manoj Bajpayee delivered a memorable performance as Inspector Samar Pratap Singh in Shool
Samar Pratap Singh
Akshay Kumar's cop character from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe has a dedicated fan base. The actor will soon reprise his role in Singham Again
Veer Sooryavanshi
Aamir Khan's portrayal of a no-nonsense police officer in Talaash won the hearts of many
Surjan Singh Shekawat
Remember Salman Khan's iconic Finger Cross? Well, 90's kids will cheer for Arjun Ranawat from Garv: Pride and Honour any day
Arjun Ranawat
Shivani Shivaji Roy
Rani Mukerji's character, Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, from Mardaani received immense love from the audience and achieved cult status
Ranveer Singh's quirky cop role in Simmba is highly popular among fans. The actor will soon reprise his iconic character in Singham Again
Sangram Bhalerao
