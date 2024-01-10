Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 10, 2024

10 Iconic cop characters of Hindi cinema

Salman Khan's cop character in Dabangg became an icon for his badass, Robin Hood persona and corrupt police officer image. This kind of messy cop character was quite unique in Hindi Cinema

Chulbul Pandey

Image: IMDb

Ajay Devgn's portrayal of Bajirao Singham has stood the test of time and has become iconic for its mass appeal and relentless fight against the villains

Image: IMDb

Bajirao Singham

Akshay Kumar's cop character, Vikram Rathore, achieved iconic status and gained immense popularity in pop culture

Vikram Rathore

Image: IMDb

Amitabh Bachhan's character, Vijay Khanna, from Zanjeer has aged gracefully. The cop character, written by Salim-Javed, established him as an angry young man

Vijay Khanna

Image: IMDb

Manoj Bajpayee delivered a memorable performance as Inspector Samar Pratap Singh in Shool

Samar Pratap Singh

Image: IMDb

Akshay Kumar's cop character from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe has a dedicated fan base. The actor will soon reprise his role in Singham Again

Veer Sooryavanshi

Image: IMDb

Aamir Khan's portrayal of a no-nonsense police officer in Talaash won the hearts of many

Surjan Singh Shekawat

Image: IMDb

Remember Salman Khan's iconic Finger Cross? Well, 90's kids will cheer for Arjun Ranawat from Garv: Pride and Honour any day 

Arjun Ranawat

Image: IMDb

Shivani Shivaji Roy

Image: IMDb

Rani Mukerji's character, Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, from Mardaani received immense love from the audience and achieved cult status 

Ranveer Singh's quirky cop role in Simmba is highly popular among fans. The actor will soon reprise his iconic character in Singham Again 

Sangram Bhalerao 

Image: IMDb

